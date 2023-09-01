Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SP Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC167114 and registration number is 167114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹18.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SP Refractories Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SP Refractories Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹101.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SP Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.