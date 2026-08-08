Here's the live share price of SP Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SP Refractories
|4.46
|-8.15
|3.35
|-19.02
|-27.02
|5.03
|2.50
|Vesuvius India
|1.21
|-2.77
|-15.16
|-8.99
|-16.35
|10.00
|29.85
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.24
|7.44
|0.27
|-8.53
|-17.51
|-15.10
|1.67
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.31
|-3.80
|64.31
|65.02
|104.71
|36.78
|20.67
|Monolithisch India
|8.16
|26.21
|63.78
|98.10
|124.77
|56.30
|30.73
|IFGL Refractories
|8.88
|1.29
|20.65
|21.78
|-3.87
|-2.86
|2.65
|Orient Ceratech
|3.93
|5.40
|1.12
|-3.10
|8.29
|7.53
|5.26
|Refractory Shapes
|-2.69
|-8.66
|-36.35
|-45.00
|-52.62
|-31.51
|-20.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SP Refractories has declined 27.02% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.35%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.51%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (104.71%). From a 5 year perspective, SP Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.85%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.89
|99.06
|10
|103.28
|100.51
|20
|102.2
|100.67
|50
|99.65
|104.58
|100
|125.54
|116.16
|200
|134.54
|129.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SP Refractories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SP Refractories fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
SP Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC167114 and registration number is 167114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SP Refractories is ₹101.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SP Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of SP Refractories is ₹18.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SP Refractories are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SP Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SP Refractories is ₹199.40 and 52-week low of SP Refractories is ₹74.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SP Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, 3.35% over 3 months, -27.02% over 1 year, 5.03% across 3 years, and 2.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SP Refractories are 5.17 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global