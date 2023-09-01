Follow Us

SP Refractories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SP REFRACTORIES LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | NSE
₹101.10 Closed
0.050.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SP Refractories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.10₹101.10
₹101.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹102.00
₹101.10
Open Price
₹101.10
Prev. Close
₹101.05
Volume
1,600

SP Refractories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1101.1
  • R2101.1
  • R3101.1
  • Pivot
    101.1
  • S1101.1
  • S2101.1
  • S3101.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.0799.04
  • 1086.5395.86
  • 2084.2792.42
  • 5083.0688.63
  • 10049.2385.49
  • 20024.610

SP Refractories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.1214.8922.1813.1524.8112.2112.21
2.235.179.1310.0914.31265.91172.01
-2.72-7.4145.26108.32126.47254.09179.85
0.072.8061.28107.6383.45232.3084.38

SP Refractories Ltd. Share Holdings

SP Refractories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SP Refractories Ltd.

SP Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC167114 and registration number is 167114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Namita Prabodh Kale
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shweta Prabodh Kale
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Prajakta Prabodh Kale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kushal Sanjay Sabadra
    Independent Director

FAQs on SP Refractories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SP Refractories Ltd.?

The market cap of SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹18.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SP Refractories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SP Refractories Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SP Refractories Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SP Refractories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹101.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SP Refractories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SP Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of SP Refractories Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

