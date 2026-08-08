What is the share price of SP Refractories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SP Refractories is ₹101.95 as on .

What kind of stock is SP Refractories? The SP Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of SP Refractories? The market cap of SP Refractories is ₹18.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SP Refractories? Today’s highest and lowest price of SP Refractories are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SP Refractories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SP Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SP Refractories is ₹199.40 and 52-week low of SP Refractories is ₹74.50 as on .

How has the SP Refractories performed historically in terms of returns? The SP Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, 3.35% over 3 months, -27.02% over 1 year, 5.03% across 3 years, and 2.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SP Refractories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SP Refractories are 5.17 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global