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SP Refractories Share Price

NSE
BSE

SP REFRACTORIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of SP Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SP Refractories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹101.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.50₹199.40
₹101.95
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹101.95

Source: Dion Global

SP Refractories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SP Refractories		4.46-8.153.35-19.02-27.025.032.50
Vesuvius India		1.21-2.77-15.16-8.99-16.3510.0029.85
RHI Magnesita India		6.247.440.27-8.53-17.51-15.101.67
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.31-3.8064.3165.02104.7136.7820.67
Monolithisch India		8.1626.2163.7898.10124.7756.3030.73
IFGL Refractories		8.881.2920.6521.78-3.87-2.862.65
Orient Ceratech		3.935.401.12-3.108.297.535.26
Refractory Shapes		-2.69-8.66-36.35-45.00-52.62-31.51-20.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SP Refractories has declined 27.02% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.35%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.51%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (104.71%). From a 5 year perspective, SP Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.85%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.67%).

SP Refractories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SP Refractories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.8999.06
10103.28100.51
20102.2100.67
5099.65104.58
100125.54116.16
200134.54129.74

Source: Dion Global

SP Refractories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SP Refractories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SP Refractories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SP Refractories fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About SP Refractories

SP Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2007PLC167114 and registration number is 167114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Namita Prabodh Kale
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shweta Prabodh Kale
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Prajakta Prabodh Kale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Tarachand Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kushal Sanjay Sabadra
    Independent Director

FAQs on SP Refractories Share Price

What is the share price of SP Refractories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SP Refractories is ₹101.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SP Refractories?

The SP Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of SP Refractories?

The market cap of SP Refractories is ₹18.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SP Refractories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SP Refractories are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SP Refractories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SP Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SP Refractories is ₹199.40 and 52-week low of SP Refractories is ₹74.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SP Refractories performed historically in terms of returns?

The SP Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, 3.35% over 3 months, -27.02% over 1 year, 5.03% across 3 years, and 2.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SP Refractories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SP Refractories are 5.17 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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