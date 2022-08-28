SP Jain Institute professor Ananth Narayan appointed WTM at Sebi

The government has appointed Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, an associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The appointment is for a period of three years from the date Narayan assumes charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training said in a note.

Apart from being an associate professor at SP Jain, Narayan is senior India analyst at the observatory group and is a public interest director for the NSE IFSC GIFT City in Gujarat and for the National Securities Clearing Corporation.

Also Read: Sebi to tighten norms for mutual fund chiefs

Narayan also serves as an independent director at SBI Capital Markets, Bharat FIH and Southern Ridges Capital. He has also served as an additional director at Yes Bank.

He has also served on various regulatory committees such as Sebi’s Mutual Fund Advisory Committee, FICCI’s Capital Markets Committee, NSE Clearing’s Risk Management Committee, and Kerala Infrastructure Fund Management’s Investment Committee.

Narayan has more than two decades of experience in banking and financial markets, with stints at Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. Till December 2017, he was managing director & regional head of financial markets, ASEAN & South Asia with Standard Chartered Bank.

The other three WTMs include SK Mohanty, Ananta Barua and Ashwani Bhatia.