S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on vaccine optimism

November 9, 2020 9:10 PM

The S&P 500 and Dow hit record highs moments after the open on Monday, as news of the first successful late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials stirred hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-driven crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,144.50 points, or 4.04%, at the open to 29,467.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 73.60 points, or 2.10%, at 3,583.04, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 151.43 points, or 1.27%, to 12,046.66 at the opening bell.

