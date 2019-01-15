Soyabean product exports fall 2.3% during October-December

Soyameal and soya products exports for the month of October stood at 1.33 lakh tonne (1.08 lakh tonne)

Exports of soyabean meal and other value-added products from soyabean recorded a decline of 2.3% at 6.74 lakh tonne for the first quarter (October to September) of the current oil year 2018-19 as against 6.90 lakh tonne in the same period last year.

“The export of soybean meal and other soya value-added products during first quarter of current year was 6.74 lakh MT as against 6.90 lakh tonne during the same period last year, a decline of 2.3% over last year,” the Soybean Processors Association of India (Sopa) said in a statement on Monday.

As per the data shared by the association, soyameal and soya products exports for the month of October stood at 1.33 lakh tonne (1.08 lakh tonne), for November it stood at 2.63 lakh tonne (3 lakh tonne) and in December it recorded exports of 2.78 lakh tonne (2.82 lakh tonne). Soyabean meal prices ranged around $364 per tonne (FAS/FOB) at Indian port, which has strengthened in the past one quarter from $357 a tonne in October.

Many exporters have finalised deals for export with Iran and Japan. Exporters expect each of these countries to export at least 5-10 lakh tonne from India.

Shipments, however, have picked up in the first three months of the current year, mainly supported by the demand from Iran. According to market reports, the Iranian market has opened up for Indian soyameal with sharp jump in soyameal shipments from India. Following economic restrictions by the US, Iran has stepped up its sourcing from India.

According to data shared by Sopa, India has exported highest quantities of soyabean meal and soya products to Iran during the past three months. At 1,36,755 tonne of exports, Iran has become the top destination for India’s soyameal and soya products.

In October the exports to Iran stood at 1000 tonnes, which jumped sharply to 55,000 tonnes in November and 80,755 tonnes in December.