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Sovereign Diamonds Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Sovereign Diamonds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.65 Closed
5.56₹ 1.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sovereign Diamonds Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹29.00
₹28.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.21₹39.50
₹28.65
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹27.14
Volume
4,102

Source: Dion Global

Sovereign Diamonds Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sovereign Diamonds		15.234.723.8713.51-13.186.124.44
Titan Company		1.397.769.5216.1142.8419.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4562.9543.6539.3515.6151.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-22.624.2142.24167.2967.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7945.1662.783.250.3714.568.5
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.422.4132.66105.44160.57201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.621.452.84-6.59-29.4952.732.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1112.22-11.848.8416.17-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7117.256.319.1316.9725.413.92
Goldiam International		-0.9116.8513.8621.9537.7655.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2633.6630.7311.27-10.759.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-9.75-30.87-53.63-52.4-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.273.883.28-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3935.3877.0662.5745.943.5927.7
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.6310.26-4.7924.0770.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.472.33-1.091.66-6.37-0.66-0.4
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2624.8810.4321.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-2.865.05-10.46-26.2311.36.63
Renaissance Global		3.015.026.86-3.5413.366.9-2.62
Asian Star Company		0-4.93-20.54-8.37-22.67-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sovereign Diamonds has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Sovereign Diamonds has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Sovereign Diamonds Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sovereign Diamonds Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.6725.18
1024.1824.62
2022.9223.81
5022.1922.88
10021.8622.86
20023.4924.65

Source: Dion Global

Sovereign Diamonds Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sovereign Diamonds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sovereign Diamonds Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTSovereign Diamon - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTSovereign Diamon - 52Nd AGM On 20-Aug-2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTSovereign Diamon - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 10, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSovereign Diamon - Certificate Under Regulation 74 (5)
May 29, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTSovereign Diamon - Non Applicability Of Provisions Of Related Party Transactions For FY 2026 - 27

Source: Dion Global

About Sovereign Diamonds

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1974PLC017505 and registration number is 017505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay R Gehani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Arundhati Mali
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narasinha Pal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Darji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumer Gehani
    Director

FAQs on Sovereign Diamonds Share Price

What is the share price of Sovereign Diamonds?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sovereign Diamonds is ₹28.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sovereign Diamonds?

The Sovereign Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sovereign Diamonds?

The market cap of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹16.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sovereign Diamonds?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sovereign Diamonds are ₹29.00 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sovereign Diamonds?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sovereign Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹39.50 and 52-week low of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹18.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sovereign Diamonds performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sovereign Diamonds has shown returns of 5.56% over the past day, 38.67% for the past month, 21.97% over 3 months, -11.16% over 1 year, 6.1% across 3 years, and 24.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds are -3.55 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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