Here's the live share price of Sovereign Diamonds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sovereign Diamonds
|15.2
|34.7
|23.87
|13.51
|-13.18
|6.1
|24.44
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.76
|9.52
|16.11
|42.84
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|62.95
|43.65
|39.35
|15.61
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-22.6
|24.21
|42.24
|167.29
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|45.16
|62.7
|83.2
|50.37
|14.56
|8.5
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.4
|22.41
|32.66
|105.44
|160.57
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|1.45
|2.84
|-6.59
|-29.49
|52.7
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|12.22
|-11.84
|8.84
|16.17
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|17.25
|6.31
|9.13
|16.97
|25.4
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|16.85
|13.86
|21.95
|37.76
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|33.66
|30.73
|11.27
|-10.75
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-9.75
|-30.87
|-53.63
|-52.4
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|3.88
|3.28
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|35.38
|77.06
|62.57
|45.9
|43.59
|27.7
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.63
|10.26
|-4.79
|24.07
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|2.33
|-1.09
|1.66
|-6.37
|-0.66
|-0.4
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|24.88
|10.43
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-2.86
|5.05
|-10.46
|-26.23
|11.3
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|5.02
|6.86
|-3.54
|13.36
|6.9
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|0
|-4.93
|-20.54
|-8.37
|-22.67
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sovereign Diamonds has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Sovereign Diamonds has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.67
|25.18
|10
|24.18
|24.62
|20
|22.92
|23.81
|50
|22.19
|22.88
|100
|21.86
|22.86
|200
|23.49
|24.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sovereign Diamonds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Sovereign Diamon - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Sovereign Diamon - 52Nd AGM On 20-Aug-2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Sovereign Diamon - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Sovereign Diamon - Certificate Under Regulation 74 (5)
|May 29, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Sovereign Diamon - Non Applicability Of Provisions Of Related Party Transactions For FY 2026 - 27
Source: Dion Global
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1974PLC017505 and registration number is 017505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sovereign Diamonds is ₹28.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sovereign Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹16.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sovereign Diamonds are ₹29.00 and ₹27.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sovereign Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹39.50 and 52-week low of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹18.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sovereign Diamonds has shown returns of 5.56% over the past day, 38.67% for the past month, 21.97% over 3 months, -11.16% over 1 year, 6.1% across 3 years, and 24.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds are -3.55 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global