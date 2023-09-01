Follow Us

SOVEREIGN DIAMONDS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.88 Closed
2.140.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.40₹23.50
₹22.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.20₹32.19
₹22.88
Open Price
₹22.40
Prev. Close
₹22.40
Volume
3,979

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.7
  • R224.15
  • R324.8
  • Pivot
    23.05
  • S122.6
  • S221.95
  • S321.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.3122.64
  • 1016.5222.88
  • 2016.6523.15
  • 5016.2323.57
  • 10015.0723.58
  • 20015.1422.35

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.04-4.19-4.7913.3843.27570.97209.19
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. Share Holdings

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.

Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1974PLC017505 and registration number is 017505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay R Gehani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Arundhati Mali
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohanram Pai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.?

The market cap of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹13.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is 11.09 and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹22.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹32.19 and 52-week low of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

