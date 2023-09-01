Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.04
|-4.19
|-4.79
|13.38
|43.27
|570.97
|209.19
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1974PLC017505 and registration number is 017505. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹13.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is 11.09 and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹22.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹32.19 and 52-week low of Sovereign Diamonds Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.