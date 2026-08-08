What is the share price of Sovereign Diamonds? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sovereign Diamonds is ₹28.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Sovereign Diamonds? The Sovereign Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sovereign Diamonds? The market cap of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹16.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sovereign Diamonds? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sovereign Diamonds are ₹29.00 and ₹27.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sovereign Diamonds? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sovereign Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹39.50 and 52-week low of Sovereign Diamonds is ₹18.21 as on .

How has the Sovereign Diamonds performed historically in terms of returns? The Sovereign Diamonds has shown returns of 5.56% over the past day, 38.67% for the past month, 21.97% over 3 months, -11.16% over 1 year, 6.1% across 3 years, and 24.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sovereign Diamonds are -3.55 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global