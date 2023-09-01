What is the Market Cap of Southern Infosys Ltd.? The market cap of Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹7.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd.? P/E ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd. is 152.55 and PB ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd. is 1.41 as on .

What is the share price of Southern Infosys Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on .