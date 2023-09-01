Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.20
|6.79
|0.07
|-6.62
|-3.24
|24.58
|34.08
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Southern Infosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1994PLC059994 and registration number is 059994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹7.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd. is 152.55 and PB ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Infosys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹23.60 and 52-week low of Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹13.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.