SOUTHERN INFOSYS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.95 Closed
1.010.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Southern Infosys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.06₹14.95
₹14.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.40₹23.60
₹14.95
Open Price
₹14.95
Prev. Close
₹14.80
Volume
2,366

Southern Infosys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.25
  • R215.54
  • R316.14
  • Pivot
    14.65
  • S114.36
  • S213.76
  • S313.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.1114.7
  • 101914.7
  • 2020.1414.66
  • 5017.7714.71
  • 10017.4914.99
  • 20019.5415.73

Southern Infosys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.206.790.07-6.62-3.2424.5834.08
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Southern Infosys Ltd. Share Holdings

Southern Infosys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Southern Infosys Ltd.

Southern Infosys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1994PLC059994 and registration number is 059994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Deepali Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Kriti Bareja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Southern Infosys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Infosys Ltd.?

The market cap of Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹7.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd. is 152.55 and PB ratio of Southern Infosys Ltd. is 1.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Southern Infosys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹14.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Infosys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Infosys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹23.60 and 52-week low of Southern Infosys Ltd. is ₹13.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

