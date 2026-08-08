What is the share price of Southern Infoconsultants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Infoconsultants is ₹20.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Southern Infoconsultants? The Southern Infoconsultants is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Infoconsultants? The market cap of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹10.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Infoconsultants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Infoconsultants are ₹22.25 and ₹20.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Infoconsultants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Infoconsultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹40.01 and 52-week low of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹18.75 as on .

How has the Southern Infoconsultants performed historically in terms of returns? The Southern Infoconsultants has shown returns of -7.17% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -16.37% over 3 months, -17.82% over 1 year, 13.24% across 3 years, and -0.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Infoconsultants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Infoconsultants are -85.06 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global