Here's the live share price of Southern Infoconsultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Southern Infoconsultants
|-1.93
|-8.36
|-16.37
|-10.63
|-17.82
|13.24
|-0.67
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Southern Infoconsultants has declined 17.82% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Infoconsultants has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.23
|21.59
|10
|21.24
|21.54
|20
|21.85
|21.69
|50
|22.07
|22.04
|100
|22.27
|22.38
|200
|23.1
|22.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Southern Infoconsultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.78%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Southern Infoconsult - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Southern Infoconsult - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Southern Infoconsult - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|May 28, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Southern Infoconsult - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Southern Infoconsult - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28Th, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Southern Infoconsultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1994PLC059994 and registration number is 059994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Infoconsultants is ₹20.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Infoconsultants is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹10.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Infoconsultants are ₹22.25 and ₹20.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Infoconsultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹40.01 and 52-week low of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹18.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Infoconsultants has shown returns of -7.17% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -16.37% over 3 months, -17.82% over 1 year, 13.24% across 3 years, and -0.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Infoconsultants are -85.06 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global