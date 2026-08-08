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Southern Infoconsultants Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTHERN INFOCONSULTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Southern Infoconsultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.84 Closed
-7.17₹ -1.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Southern Infoconsultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.81₹22.25
₹20.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.75₹40.01
₹20.84
Open Price
₹20.90
Prev. Close
₹22.45
Volume
1,742

Source: Dion Global

Southern Infoconsultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Southern Infoconsultants		-1.93-8.36-16.37-10.63-17.8213.24-0.67
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Southern Infoconsultants has declined 17.82% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Infoconsultants has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Southern Infoconsultants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Southern Infoconsultants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.2321.59
1021.2421.54
2021.8521.69
5022.0722.04
10022.2722.38
20023.122.87

Source: Dion Global

Southern Infoconsultants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Southern Infoconsultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.78%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Southern Infoconsultants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTSouthern Infoconsult - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTSouthern Infoconsult - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSouthern Infoconsult - Appointment Of Internal Auditor
May 28, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTSouthern Infoconsult - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Results For The Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTSouthern Infoconsult - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 28Th, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Southern Infoconsultants

Southern Infoconsultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1994PLC059994 and registration number is 059994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddharth Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deepali Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Sharma
    Additional Director

FAQs on Southern Infoconsultants Share Price

What is the share price of Southern Infoconsultants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Infoconsultants is ₹20.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Southern Infoconsultants?

The Southern Infoconsultants is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Infoconsultants?

The market cap of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹10.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Infoconsultants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Infoconsultants are ₹22.25 and ₹20.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Infoconsultants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Infoconsultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹40.01 and 52-week low of Southern Infoconsultants is ₹18.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Southern Infoconsultants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Southern Infoconsultants has shown returns of -7.17% over the past day, -8.36% for the past month, -16.37% over 3 months, -17.82% over 1 year, 13.24% across 3 years, and -0.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Infoconsultants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Infoconsultants are -85.06 and 1.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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