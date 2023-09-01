South India Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1959PLC001352 and registration number is 001352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.