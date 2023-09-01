Follow Us

SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹112.65 Closed
-1.18-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

South India Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.50₹115.00
₹112.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.00₹145.00
₹112.65
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹114.00
Volume
11,208

South India Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1114.27
  • R2115.88
  • R3116.77
  • Pivot
    113.38
  • S1111.77
  • S2110.88
  • S3109.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.36115.17
  • 10124.21115.59
  • 20124.56114.83
  • 50125.95112.69
  • 100130.54112.82
  • 200142.43116.14

South India Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47
-1.34-2.355.815.22-7.1888.17-5.55

South India Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

South India Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About South India Paper Mills Ltd.

South India Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1959PLC001352 and registration number is 001352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish M Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dineshchandra C Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay D Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra A Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish M Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S R Chandrasekara Setty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M G Mohan Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N S Kishore Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Girija Shankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on South India Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of South India Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹211.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of South India Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is -10.12 and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of South India Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹112.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South India Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South India Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹102.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

