Here's the live share price of South India Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|South India Paper Mills
|-2.57
|-1.16
|9.87
|11.86
|20.50
|-4.72
|-7.75
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, South India Paper Mills has gained 20.50% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, South India Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.35
|104.63
|10
|105.44
|105.04
|20
|105.74
|104.77
|50
|100.49
|101.75
|100
|95.96
|97.94
|200
|91.17
|93.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, South India Paper Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|South India Pape - SIPM Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|South India Pape - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th July 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|South India Pape - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|South India Pape - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|South India Pape - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
South India Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1959PLC001352 and registration number is 001352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 433.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South India Paper Mills is ₹102.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The South India Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of South India Paper Mills is ₹192.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of South India Paper Mills are ₹105.80 and ₹100.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South India Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South India Paper Mills is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of South India Paper Mills is ₹65.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The South India Paper Mills has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, 9.87% over 3 months, 20.5% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and -7.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills are 13.03 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global