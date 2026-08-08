What is the share price of South India Paper Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South India Paper Mills is ₹102.40 as on .

What kind of stock is South India Paper Mills? The South India Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South India Paper Mills? The market cap of South India Paper Mills is ₹192.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of South India Paper Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of South India Paper Mills are ₹105.80 and ₹100.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South India Paper Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South India Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South India Paper Mills is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of South India Paper Mills is ₹65.10 as on .

How has the South India Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The South India Paper Mills has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, 9.87% over 3 months, 20.5% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and -7.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills are 13.03 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global