MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
South India Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1959PLC001352 and registration number is 001352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹211.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is -10.12 and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹112.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South India Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹145.00 and 52-week low of South India Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹102.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.