Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

South India Paper Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTH INDIA PAPER MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of South India Paper Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.40 Closed
-0.68₹ -0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

South India Paper Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.30₹105.80
₹102.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.10₹120.00
₹102.40
Open Price
₹105.80
Prev. Close
₹103.10
Volume
9,128

Source: Dion Global

South India Paper Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
South India Paper Mills		-2.57-1.169.8711.8620.50-4.72-7.75
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, South India Paper Mills has gained 20.50% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, South India Paper Mills has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

South India Paper Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

South India Paper Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.35104.63
10105.44105.04
20105.74104.77
50100.49101.75
10095.9697.94
20091.1793.98

Source: Dion Global

South India Paper Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, South India Paper Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 26.91%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

South India Paper Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTSouth India Pape - SIPM Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTSouth India Pape - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th July 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTSouth India Pape - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTSouth India Pape - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTSouth India Pape - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About South India Paper Mills

South India Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1959PLC001352 and registration number is 001352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 433.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish M Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanishka H Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay D Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra A Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshad N Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Meenakshi Sundaram Shivakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gomatam Raghavan Ravi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagaraja Srivatsa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Purushotham Javaregowda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gargi Ojha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on South India Paper Mills Share Price

What is the share price of South India Paper Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for South India Paper Mills is ₹102.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is South India Paper Mills?

The South India Paper Mills is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of South India Paper Mills?

The market cap of South India Paper Mills is ₹192.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of South India Paper Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of South India Paper Mills are ₹105.80 and ₹100.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of South India Paper Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which South India Paper Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of South India Paper Mills is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of South India Paper Mills is ₹65.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the South India Paper Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The South India Paper Mills has shown returns of -0.68% over the past day, -1.16% for the past month, 9.87% over 3 months, 20.5% over 1 year, -4.72% across 3 years, and -7.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of South India Paper Mills are 13.03 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

South India Paper Mills News

More South India Paper Mills News
Market Pulse