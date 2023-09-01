Follow Us

About Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1995PLC101742 and registration number is 101742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayanan Narasimhan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. N Arvind Varchaswi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gowra Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriram Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Laxminarayan Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bharathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejagna Kashmira Katpitia
    Executive Director

FAQs on Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.?

The market cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is ₹58.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is 30.33 and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is 3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is ₹90.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is ₹188.85 and 52-week low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is ₹81.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

