What is the share price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹112.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements? The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements? The market cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹72.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements are ₹112.60 and ₹106.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹170.00 and 52-week low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹96.55 as on .

How has the Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements performed historically in terms of returns? The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -0.09% for the past month, -11.09% over 3 months, -21.45% over 1 year, 3.62% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements are 19.87 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global