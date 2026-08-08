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Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOURCE NATURAL FOODS & HERBAL SUPPLEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.60 Closed
3.54₹ 3.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.50₹112.60
₹112.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.55₹170.00
₹112.60
Open Price
₹108.45
Prev. Close
₹108.75
Volume
2,768

Source: Dion Global

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements		0.04-0.09-11.09-18.11-21.453.62-6.79
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements has declined 21.45% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5108.9109.04
10109.53109.43
20110.91110.09
50110.01111.73
100115.89116.09
200126.68124.89

Source: Dion Global

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTSource Natural Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 10, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTSource Natural Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTSource Natural Foods - Incorporation Of A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company
May 29, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTSource Natural Foods - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor And
May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTSource Natural Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1995PLC101742 and registration number is 101742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayanan Narasimhan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Varchaswi Narasimhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tejagna Kashmira Katpitia
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Jeewan Prakash Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Romila Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sturle Harald Pedersen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Puvan Sripathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasana Prabhu
    Independent Director
  • Commodore H G Harsha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Share Price

What is the share price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹112.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements?

The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements?

The market cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹72.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements are ₹112.60 and ₹106.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹170.00 and 52-week low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹96.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -0.09% for the past month, -11.09% over 3 months, -21.45% over 1 year, 3.62% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements are 19.87 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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