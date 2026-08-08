Here's the live share price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements
|0.04
|-0.09
|-11.09
|-18.11
|-21.45
|3.62
|-6.79
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements has declined 21.45% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|108.9
|109.04
|10
|109.53
|109.43
|20
|110.91
|110.09
|50
|110.01
|111.73
|100
|115.89
|116.09
|200
|126.68
|124.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|Source Natural Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Source Natural Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Source Natural Foods - Incorporation Of A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company
|May 29, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Source Natural Foods - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Re-Appointment Of Cost Auditor And
|May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Source Natural Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1995PLC101742 and registration number is 101742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹112.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹72.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements are ₹112.60 and ₹106.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹170.00 and 52-week low of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements is ₹96.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements has shown returns of 3.54% over the past day, -0.09% for the past month, -11.09% over 3 months, -21.45% over 1 year, 3.62% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements are 19.87 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global