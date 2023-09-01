What is the Market Cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.? The market cap of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is ₹58.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.? P/E ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is 30.33 and PB ratio of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is 3.28 as on .

What is the share price of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd. is ₹90.39 as on .