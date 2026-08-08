What is the share price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹94.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? The market cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹104.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹86.00 as on .

How has the Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd performed historically in terms of returns? The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd has shown returns of 3.21% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, -14.62% over 3 months, -20.08% over 1 year, -6.2% across 3 years, and -4.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd are 16.66 and 1.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global