Here's the live share price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|4.98
|-9.62
|-14.62
|-23.59
|-20.08
|-6.20
|-4.70
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd has declined 20.08% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.59
|94.95
|10
|99.54
|98.54
|20
|104.05
|102.35
|50
|107.85
|108.33
|100
|116.85
|113.6
|200
|117.97
|118.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 16.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2015PLC085451 and registration number is 085451. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹94.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹104.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd has shown returns of 3.21% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, -14.62% over 3 months, -20.08% over 1 year, -6.2% across 3 years, and -4.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd are 16.66 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global