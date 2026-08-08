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Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOTAC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.90 Closed
3.21₹ 2.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹94.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.00₹139.65
₹94.90
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹91.95

Source: Dion Global

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd		4.98-9.62-14.62-23.59-20.08-6.20-4.70
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd has declined 20.08% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.5994.95
1099.5498.54
20104.05102.35
50107.85108.33
100116.85113.6
200117.97118.37

Source: Dion Global

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 16.79%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2015PLC085451 and registration number is 085451. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sharadkumar Dashrathbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Babulal Gelot
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishalkumar Devrajbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetankumar Bachubhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketankumar Arvindbhai Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavinkumar Prafulbhai Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dimpal Dhebarbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹94.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The market cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹104.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹139.65 and 52-week low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹86.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd has shown returns of 3.21% over the past day, -9.62% for the past month, -14.62% over 3 months, -20.08% over 1 year, -6.2% across 3 years, and -4.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd are 16.66 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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