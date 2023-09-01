What is the Market Cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? The market cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹140.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? P/E ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 9.13 as on .

What is the share price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹127.00 as on .