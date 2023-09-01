Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOTAC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹127.00 Closed
1.21.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.00₹127.00
₹127.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹148.90
₹127.00
Open Price
₹127.00
Prev. Close
₹125.50
Volume
4,800

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1127
  • R2127
  • R3127
  • Pivot
    127
  • S1127
  • S2127
  • S3127

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.15124.41
  • 1012.07123.95
  • 206.04123.27
  • 502.42122.43
  • 1001.210
  • 2000.60

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9210.43-1.555.185.185.185.18
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Holdings

Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mr. Dineshkumar Babulal Gelot
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishalkumar Devrajbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetankumar Bachubhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhiben Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hetal Umangbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Heena Viral Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd

What is the Market Cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The market cap of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹140.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

P/E ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 9.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹148.90 and 52-week low of Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹110.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data