Sops in pipeline to push NR output to 9 lakh tonne: Board

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 1:41:54 AM

Following the rapid downslide in rubber prices, the country's rubber production has dropped as low as 5.6 lakh tonne in the April 2018-January 2019 period.

NR consumption has logged double digit growth at 12%, while the NR production has declined by 7% in the April 2018-January 2019 period.

Rubber Board is brushing up its slew of incentive schemes for farmers to stimulate fresh planting and replanting of natural rubber (NR). The idea is to jack up domestic production to at least 9 lakh tonne per year.

“Value-addition projects for NR will be the best bet, in the long run,” according to KN Ragahavan, executive director, Rubber Board. He cited the example of Rubber Park, a JV between Rubber Board and Kinfra Park of Kerala government, which handed over `2 crore as dividend share last week to the state government.
“After due consultations and studies, the Board will make policy recommendations for new incentive schemes to government,” Ragahavan said.

NR consumption, in the same period, has touched 10.2 lakh tonne.
“The domestic NR production feeds only 55% of India’s NR consumption,” says Rajiv Budhraja, director general, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association.

NR production— consumption gap for April-January period in the previous year stood at 3.16 lakh tonne, which has increased to 4.63 lakh tonnes in the current financial year. NR consumption has logged double digit growth at 12%, while the NR production has declined by 7% in the April 2018-January 2019 period.

“Considering that NR is a key raw material for even critical domains like defence and space research, the future of rubber cultivation need not to be a matter of alarm. However, majority of rubber cultivators belong to the small holding category. The challenge before the Rubber Board would be to insulate this category from the vagaries of price fluctuations and to woo them back to replanting old and ailing rubber trees,” says Raghavan.

