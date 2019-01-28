Soon, you can invest in government Debt ETF with Edelweiss Asset Management; check details

“Our focus will be to bring to market a product that is easy to understand, has the liquidity of ETFs and is tax efficient,” Radhika Gupta said.

Even as investors may be looking for various debt options amid a volatile stock market, Edelweiss Asset Management’s government debt ETF could be a lucrative bet. Edelweiss Asset Management will soon be launching a debt ETF, after the firm won the mandate to become the asset manager for the Debt Exchange Traded Fund (Debt ETF) catering to the borrowing needs of CPSEs and other public sector entities. Earlier, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited proposals for creating, managing and launching the debt exchange-traded fund.

“With a large and qualified investment team and expertise across the fixed income spectrum, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited has won the mandate and will launch the Debt ETF in the coming months. The Debt ETF shall be a one of its kind product that could be a better alternative to fixed deposits and other traditional small saving investments,” Edelweiss Asset Management said in a press release.

Explaining the benefits of the new fund, Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management said that the debt ETF will look to help retail and institutional investors increase their participation in the bond market, particularly retail investors whose participation is relatively small in Debt Mutual Funds. “We are very excited about this opportunity to launch India’s maiden Debt ETF focused on CPSEs and PSUs. Our focus will be to bring to market a product that is easy to understand, has the liquidity of ETFs and is tax efficient,” she noted.

EAML is amongst the fastest growing asset management companies, being an asset management subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, one of India’s leading financial services group since last 21 years with a proven track record of quality and innovation. EAML has witnessed growth of over 46% in Average Assets under Management (AAUM) in last one year.

