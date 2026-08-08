What is the share price of Sonu Infratech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonu Infratech is ₹41.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Sonu Infratech? The Sonu Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonu Infratech? The market cap of Sonu Infratech is ₹48.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonu Infratech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonu Infratech are ₹41.45 and ₹39.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonu Infratech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonu Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonu Infratech is ₹120.90 and 52-week low of Sonu Infratech is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the Sonu Infratech performed historically in terms of returns? The Sonu Infratech has shown returns of 3.88% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -28.1% over 3 months, -64.92% over 1 year, -0.44% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech are 3.74 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global