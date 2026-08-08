Here's the live share price of Sonu Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sonu Infratech
|1.84
|-4.71
|-28.10
|-44.55
|-64.92
|-0.44
|1.97
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sonu Infratech has declined 64.92% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonu Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.64
|41.15
|10
|41.38
|41.37
|20
|42.38
|42.38
|50
|45.39
|45.66
|100
|50.23
|52.44
|200
|69.6
|64.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sonu Infratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sonu Infratech fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sonu Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45500GJ2017PLC099276 and registration number is 099276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonu Infratech is ₹41.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sonu Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sonu Infratech is ₹48.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonu Infratech are ₹41.45 and ₹39.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonu Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonu Infratech is ₹120.90 and 52-week low of Sonu Infratech is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sonu Infratech has shown returns of 3.88% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -28.1% over 3 months, -64.92% over 1 year, -0.44% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech are 3.74 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global