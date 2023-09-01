Follow Us

SONU INFRATECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹45.40 Closed
10.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sonu Infratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.40₹45.45
₹45.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.30₹53.40
₹45.40
Open Price
₹45.40
Prev. Close
₹44.95
Volume
6,000

Sonu Infratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.47
  • R245.48
  • R345.52
  • Pivot
    45.43
  • S145.42
  • S245.38
  • S345.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.2842.42
  • 1034.4242.47
  • 2034.542.97
  • 5034.2143.45
  • 10032.242.04
  • 20016.137.89

Sonu Infratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.138.211.11-1.2039.8520.8820.88
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Sonu Infratech Ltd. Share Holdings

Sonu Infratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sonu Infratech Ltd.

Sonu Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45500GJ2017PLC099276 and registration number is 099276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramji Shrinarayan Pandey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Vallabhdas Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Seema Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dipti Ketan Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Ashokbhai Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipulchandra Sureshchandra Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sonu Infratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd.?

The market cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹35.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sonu Infratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹45.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonu Infratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonu Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹53.40 and 52-week low of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

