What is the Market Cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd.? The market cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹35.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is 1.59 as on .

What is the share price of Sonu Infratech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹45.40 as on .