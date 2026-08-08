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Sonu Infratech Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONU INFRATECH

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sonu Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.45 Closed
3.88₹ 1.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sonu Infratech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.90₹41.45
₹41.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹120.90
₹41.45
Open Price
₹39.90
Prev. Close
₹39.90
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Sonu Infratech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sonu Infratech		1.84-4.71-28.10-44.55-64.92-0.441.97
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sonu Infratech has declined 64.92% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonu Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

Sonu Infratech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sonu Infratech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.6441.15
1041.3841.37
2042.3842.38
5045.3945.66
10050.2352.44
20069.664.89

Source: Dion Global

Sonu Infratech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sonu Infratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.82%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sonu Infratech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sonu Infratech fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sonu Infratech

Sonu Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45500GJ2017PLC099276 and registration number is 099276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 169.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramji Shrinarayan Pandey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ketan Vallabhdas Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Seema Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dipti Ketan Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Ashokbhai Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipulchandra Sureshchandra Acharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arpitkumar Ramji Pandey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sonu Ramjibhai Pandey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhrajit Sukanta Chowdhury
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Sonu Infratech Share Price

What is the share price of Sonu Infratech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonu Infratech is ₹41.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sonu Infratech?

The Sonu Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonu Infratech?

The market cap of Sonu Infratech is ₹48.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonu Infratech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonu Infratech are ₹41.45 and ₹39.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonu Infratech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonu Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonu Infratech is ₹120.90 and 52-week low of Sonu Infratech is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sonu Infratech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sonu Infratech has shown returns of 3.88% over the past day, -4.71% for the past month, -28.1% over 3 months, -64.92% over 1 year, -0.44% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech are 3.74 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sonu Infratech News

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