Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.13
|8.21
|1.11
|-1.20
|39.85
|20.88
|20.88
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sonu Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45500GJ2017PLC099276 and registration number is 099276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹35.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹45.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonu Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹53.40 and 52-week low of Sonu Infratech Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.