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Soni Medicare Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONI MEDICARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Soni Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.82 Closed
4.99₹ 3.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Soni Medicare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.00₹73.82
₹73.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.82₹114.15
₹73.82
Open Price
₹73.82
Prev. Close
₹70.31
Volume
1,266

Source: Dion Global

Soni Medicare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Soni Medicare		27.565.681.53-18.8128.5443.9118.61
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Soni Medicare has gained 28.54% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Soni Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Soni Medicare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Soni Medicare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.3261.56
1052.3758.69
2057.8658.68
5062.9965.1
10083.271.13
20073.8969.27

Source: Dion Global

Soni Medicare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Soni Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Soni Medicare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTSoni Medicare - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Thursday 23Rd July 2026, And In Compliance Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI
Jul 15, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTSoni Medicare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTSoni Medicare - Results- Financial Result For Mar 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSoni Medicare - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI(Listing Obligations
May 27, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTSoni Medicare - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 30Th May 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI LODR 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Soni Medicare

Soni Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397RJ1988PLC004569 and registration number is 004569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bimal Roy Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Anju Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Sanghi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alankrita Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Soni Medicare Share Price

What is the share price of Soni Medicare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soni Medicare is ₹73.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Soni Medicare?

The Soni Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Soni Medicare?

The market cap of Soni Medicare is ₹31.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Soni Medicare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Soni Medicare are ₹73.82 and ₹73.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Soni Medicare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soni Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soni Medicare is ₹114.15 and 52-week low of Soni Medicare is ₹43.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Soni Medicare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Soni Medicare has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 5.68% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, 28.54% over 1 year, 43.91% across 3 years, and 18.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Soni Medicare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Soni Medicare are -11.63 and -25.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Soni Medicare News

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