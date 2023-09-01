Follow Us

SONI MEDICARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.67 Closed
4.981.36
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Soni Medicare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.31₹28.67
₹28.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.40₹42.60
₹28.67
Open Price
₹27.31
Prev. Close
₹27.31
Volume
295

Soni Medicare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.12
  • R229.58
  • R330.48
  • Pivot
    28.22
  • S127.76
  • S226.86
  • S326.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.9525.58
  • 1033.324.76
  • 2031.5624.05
  • 5027.8723.16
  • 10025.2523.6
  • 20032.4825.32

Soni Medicare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.4615.7457.538.8019.71-20.80-21.45
-0.40-3.790.449.6113.10189.95312.39
3.950.608.1032.7851.58434.87412.02
-2.53-6.0816.4520.9810.30146.68117.76
-0.821.4512.7038.4442.76230.27304.01
-0.093.5619.7837.8869.1369.1369.13
-0.11-6.399.4911.53-11.3422.02112.55
2.402.7621.2949.5748.99157.2782.92
-3.421.7320.8242.7052.0093.7993.79
1.43-4.0210.2445.6367.09135.28135.28
3.19-1.184.492.63-4.50-25.1042.29
2.9612.5432.4730.9939.34-18.44-18.44
2.761.669.2027.5728.37194.7436.69
-4.6612.1212.1212.1212.1212.1212.12
-0.35-0.3524.1440.0678.97237.44190.15
0.25-8.9917.9319.25-13.29-28.68-19.96
10.1423.8575.5893.3390.17199.3350.35
12.5224.5514.6378.5733.34-35.04-35.04
3.04-1.4047.7797.3394.79675.61463.46
6.6438.8796.92118.77153.00260.52257.64

Soni Medicare Ltd. Share Holdings

Soni Medicare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Soni Medicare Ltd.

Soni Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397RJ1988PLC004569 and registration number is 004569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bimal Roy Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Sanghi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Prasad Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Soni Medicare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Soni Medicare Ltd.?

The market cap of Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹12.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Soni Medicare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Soni Medicare Ltd. is -19.19 and PB ratio of Soni Medicare Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Soni Medicare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹28.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Soni Medicare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soni Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹42.60 and 52-week low of Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹17.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

