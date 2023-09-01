Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Soni Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397RJ1988PLC004569 and registration number is 004569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹12.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Soni Medicare Ltd. is -19.19 and PB ratio of Soni Medicare Ltd. is 3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹28.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soni Medicare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹42.60 and 52-week low of Soni Medicare Ltd. is ₹17.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.