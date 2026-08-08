Here's the live share price of Soni Medicare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Soni Medicare
|27.56
|5.68
|1.53
|-18.81
|28.54
|43.91
|18.61
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Soni Medicare has gained 28.54% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Soni Medicare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.32
|61.56
|10
|52.37
|58.69
|20
|57.86
|58.68
|50
|62.99
|65.1
|100
|83.2
|71.13
|200
|73.89
|69.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Soni Medicare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Soni Medicare - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Thursday 23Rd July 2026, And In Compliance Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Soni Medicare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Soni Medicare - Results- Financial Result For Mar 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Soni Medicare - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI(Listing Obligations
|May 27, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Soni Medicare - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 30Th May 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI LODR 2015
Source: Dion Global
Soni Medicare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51397RJ1988PLC004569 and registration number is 004569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soni Medicare is ₹73.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Soni Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Soni Medicare is ₹31.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Soni Medicare are ₹73.82 and ₹73.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soni Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soni Medicare is ₹114.15 and 52-week low of Soni Medicare is ₹43.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Soni Medicare has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 5.68% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, 28.54% over 1 year, 43.91% across 3 years, and 18.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Soni Medicare are -11.63 and -25.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global