What is the share price of Soni Medicare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Soni Medicare is ₹73.82 as on .

What kind of stock is Soni Medicare? The Soni Medicare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Soni Medicare? The market cap of Soni Medicare is ₹31.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Soni Medicare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Soni Medicare are ₹73.82 and ₹73.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Soni Medicare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Soni Medicare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Soni Medicare is ₹114.15 and 52-week low of Soni Medicare is ₹43.82 as on .

How has the Soni Medicare performed historically in terms of returns? The Soni Medicare has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 5.68% for the past month, 1.53% over 3 months, 28.54% over 1 year, 43.91% across 3 years, and 18.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Soni Medicare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Soni Medicare are -11.63 and -25.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global