Sonaselection India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299RJ2022PLC079631 and registration number is 079631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.