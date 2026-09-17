Sonaselection India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 17, 2026 and will close on Sep 21, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹94.00-99.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sangam (India)
|-2.62
|-4.37
|7.66
|32.88
|43.16
|19.12
|28.93
|Sportking India
|-7.56
|-2.64
|11.2
|87.45
|83.26
|35.75
|14.28
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|-0.62
|56.32
|86.29
|167.92
|59.67
|19
|9.65
|RSWM
|-3.45
|8.3
|3.61
|57.6
|33.1
|2.42
|0.52
|Banswara Syntex
|-3.6
|-5.31
|-18.15
|-0.1
|-12.66
|-10.9
|5.25
|Modern Threads (India)
|-4.56
|-10.74
|16.93
|7.17
|-3.36
|34.81
|19.63
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-3.54
|4.17
|-12.86
|8.29
|8.29
|2.69
|1.6
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|1.11
|0.92
|-14.78
|4.02
|-28.39
|-15.87
|-12.47
|Damodar Industries
|-2.83
|2.25
|-5.27
|20.36
|-23.35
|-18.29
|-8.82
Source: Dion Global
Sonaselection India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299RJ2022PLC079631 and registration number is 079631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 316.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global