Here's the live share price of Sonam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sonam has gained 27.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.79%.

Sonam’s current P/E of 31.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.