Here's the live share price of Sonam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sonam has gained 27.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.79%.
Sonam’s current P/E of 31.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sonam
|0.31
|17.05
|10.05
|-0.64
|7.46
|28.65
|27.48
|LG Electronics India
|1.55
|6.24
|-1.07
|-5.77
|-5.77
|-1.96
|-1.18
|Havells India
|-3.55
|2.73
|-4.69
|-13.54
|-5.27
|3.96
|3.07
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|-3.55
|-7.98
|-27.59
|-42.84
|-27.76
|50.50
|21.36
|Voltas
|-2.53
|9.67
|12.22
|4.81
|9.73
|17.98
|6.92
|PG Electroplast
|0.64
|9.82
|7.90
|11.59
|-23.45
|64.04
|77.57
|Whirlpool of India
|1.12
|15.65
|-6.93
|-32.01
|-0.80
|-11.54
|-17.82
|Avalon Technologies
|1.12
|-3.23
|6.09
|14.65
|46.61
|35.48
|19.98
|Symphony
|-5.21
|-14.37
|-7.28
|-16.72
|-27.32
|-11.64
|-10.29
|Electronics Mart India
|-3.97
|3.72
|-18.96
|-26.49
|-20.64
|11.61
|2.62
|EPACK Durables
|-4.54
|2.55
|-12.04
|-39.72
|-33.05
|4.99
|2.96
|HPL Electric & Power
|-6.40
|1.57
|-17.69
|-31.66
|-9.44
|55.43
|48.73
|IKIO Technologies
|-2.86
|-10.02
|-25.38
|-34.79
|-32.84
|-29.97
|-19.24
|MIRC Electronics
|-0.64
|-14.84
|19.00
|-4.31
|120.67
|27.84
|14.86
|Elin Electronics
|-3.01
|-19.62
|-26.76
|-34.98
|14.24
|-4.98
|-10.85
|Cellecor Gadgets
|-6.53
|-6.70
|-20.10
|-18.54
|-53.44
|37.39
|20.99
|Focus Lighting and Fixtures
|-1.67
|-8.14
|-10.05
|-32.85
|-15.65
|-10.28
|69.35
|Prizor Viztech
|23.46
|30.45
|31.17
|13.54
|193.34
|28.69
|16.34
|Arham Technologies
|-2.21
|-8.36
|-17.92
|30.20
|36.07
|63.21
|32.42
|BPL
|-0.50
|-9.26
|-13.56
|-38.69
|-29.81
|-3.74
|16.02
Over the last one year, Sonam has gained 7.46% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonam has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.07%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.07
|48.63
|10
|46.63
|47.27
|20
|43.9
|45.36
|50
|42.22
|43.48
|100
|42.1
|43.42
|200
|44.6
|44.96
In the latest quarter, Sonam saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sonam fact sheet for more information
Sonam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302GJ2001PLC039689 and registration number is 39689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonam is ₹48.39 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sonam is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sonam is ₹193.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonam are ₹48.89 and ₹47.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonam is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Sonam is ₹37.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sonam has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 19.66% for the past month, 3.66% over 3 months, 8.79% over 1 year, 29.85% across 3 years, and 27.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonam are 31.65 and 2.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.