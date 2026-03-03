Facebook Pixel Code
Sonam Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONAM

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Sonam along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.39 Closed
-2.10₹ -1.04
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Sonam Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.01₹48.89
₹48.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹54.90
₹48.39
Open Price
₹47.55
Prev. Close
₹49.43
Volume
93,119

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sonam has gained 27.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 8.79%.

Sonam's current P/E of 31.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sonam Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sonam		0.3117.0510.05-0.647.4628.6527.48
LG Electronics India		1.556.24-1.07-5.77-5.77-1.96-1.18
Havells India		-3.552.73-4.69-13.54-5.273.963.07
Dixon Technologies (India)		-3.55-7.98-27.59-42.84-27.7650.5021.36
Voltas		-2.539.6712.224.819.7317.986.92
PG Electroplast		0.649.827.9011.59-23.4564.0477.57
Whirlpool of India		1.1215.65-6.93-32.01-0.80-11.54-17.82
Avalon Technologies		1.12-3.236.0914.6546.6135.4819.98
Symphony		-5.21-14.37-7.28-16.72-27.32-11.64-10.29
Electronics Mart India		-3.973.72-18.96-26.49-20.6411.612.62
EPACK Durables		-4.542.55-12.04-39.72-33.054.992.96
HPL Electric & Power		-6.401.57-17.69-31.66-9.4455.4348.73
IKIO Technologies		-2.86-10.02-25.38-34.79-32.84-29.97-19.24
MIRC Electronics		-0.64-14.8419.00-4.31120.6727.8414.86
Elin Electronics		-3.01-19.62-26.76-34.9814.24-4.98-10.85
Cellecor Gadgets		-6.53-6.70-20.10-18.54-53.4437.3920.99
Focus Lighting and Fixtures		-1.67-8.14-10.05-32.85-15.65-10.2869.35
Prizor Viztech		23.4630.4531.1713.54193.3428.6916.34
Arham Technologies		-2.21-8.36-17.9230.2036.0763.2132.42
BPL		-0.50-9.26-13.56-38.69-29.81-3.7416.02

Over the last one year, Sonam has gained 7.46% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.77%), Havells India (-5.27%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-27.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonam has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.18%) and Havells India (3.07%).

Sonam Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sonam Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.0748.63
1046.6347.27
2043.945.36
5042.2243.48
10042.143.42
20044.644.96

Sonam Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sonam saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sonam Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sonam fact sheet for more information

About Sonam

Sonam Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302GJ2001PLC039689 and registration number is 39689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jayeshbhai Chhabildas Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Jayeshbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreyansh Vijaybhai Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshil Jayeshbhai Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Somnath Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ashaben Vipulkumar Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sonam Share Price

What is the share price of Sonam?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonam is ₹48.39 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sonam?

The Sonam is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonam?

The market cap of Sonam is ₹193.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonam?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonam are ₹48.89 and ₹47.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonam?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonam stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonam is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Sonam is ₹37.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sonam performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sonam has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 19.66% for the past month, 3.66% over 3 months, 8.79% over 1 year, 29.85% across 3 years, and 27.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonam?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonam are 31.65 and 2.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sonam News

