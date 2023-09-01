Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.08
|20.33
|10.73
|36.21
|45.74
|104.75
|239.40
|2.16
|15.05
|32.02
|65.61
|57.66
|106.03
|106.03
|-0.13
|21.92
|71.28
|81.75
|102.31
|1,178.71
|291.44
|15.26
|4.56
|33.11
|20.06
|97.07
|258.00
|258.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sonam Clock Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302GJ2001PLC039689 and registration number is 39689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹124.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd. is 36.21 and PB ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹62.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonam Clock Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹64.20 and 52-week low of Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹33.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.