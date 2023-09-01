What is the Market Cap of Sonam Clock Ltd.? The market cap of Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹124.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd. is 36.21 and PB ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd. is 2.58 as on .

What is the share price of Sonam Clock Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹62.25 as on .