Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sonam Clock Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SONAM CLOCK LTD.

Sector : Watches | Smallcap | NSE
₹62.25 Closed
0.080.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sonam Clock Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.05₹63.35
₹62.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.50₹64.20
₹62.25
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹62.20
Volume
26,528

Sonam Clock Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.55
  • R265.1
  • R366.85
  • Pivot
    61.8
  • S160.25
  • S258.5
  • S356.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.3759.6
  • 1038.3257.47
  • 2038.4455.29
  • 5040.8553.3
  • 10041.9751.54
  • 20040.3448.8

Sonam Clock Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0820.3310.7336.2145.74104.75239.40
2.1615.0532.0265.6157.66106.03106.03
-0.1321.9271.2881.75102.311,178.71291.44
15.264.5633.1120.0697.07258.00258.00

Sonam Clock Ltd. Share Holdings

Sonam Clock Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sonam Clock Ltd.

Sonam Clock Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33302GJ2001PLC039689 and registration number is 39689. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of watches and clocks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayeshbhai Chhabildas Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepaben Jayeshbhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shreyansh Vijaybhai Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Dipakbhai Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshil Jayeshbhai Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Somnath Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sonam Clock Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sonam Clock Ltd.?

The market cap of Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹124.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd. is 36.21 and PB ratio of Sonam Clock Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sonam Clock Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹62.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonam Clock Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonam Clock Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹64.20 and 52-week low of Sonam Clock Ltd. is ₹33.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data