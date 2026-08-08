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Sonal Mercantile Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONAL MERCANTILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sonal Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.10 Closed
0.75₹ 0.63
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sonal Mercantile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.05₹85.10
₹85.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.00₹153.33
₹85.10
Open Price
₹85.05
Prev. Close
₹84.47
Volume
10,863

Source: Dion Global

Sonal Mercantile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sonal Mercantile		-8.64-13.71-11.69-23.68-10.615.2230.95
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sonal Mercantile has declined 10.61% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonal Mercantile has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sonal Mercantile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sonal Mercantile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.6687.81
109189.4
2092.8790.89
5092.2892.77
10095.8995.18
20099.2497.95

Source: Dion Global

Sonal Mercantile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sonal Mercantile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sonal Mercantile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTSonal Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On 12.08.2026 To Consider A
Jul 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTSonal Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTSonal Mercantile - Board Meeting Outcome for Enclosed Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fiancial Reults For The Quarter And
May 30, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTSonal Mercantile - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2
May 20, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTSonal Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation For The Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Audited

Source: Dion Global

About Sonal Mercantile

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51221DL1985PLC022433 and registration number is 022433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Goyal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajan Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rati Goswami
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munish Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pardeep Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sonal Mercantile Share Price

What is the share price of Sonal Mercantile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Mercantile is ₹85.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sonal Mercantile?

The Sonal Mercantile is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Mercantile?

The market cap of Sonal Mercantile is ₹125.42 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonal Mercantile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonal Mercantile are ₹85.10 and ₹85.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonal Mercantile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Mercantile is ₹153.33 and 52-week low of Sonal Mercantile is ₹78.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sonal Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sonal Mercantile has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, -11.69% over 3 months, -10.61% over 1 year, 5.22% across 3 years, and 30.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile are 4.89 and 0.33 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sonal Mercantile News

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