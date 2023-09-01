What is the Market Cap of Sonal Mercantile Ltd.? The market cap of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is ₹125.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonal Mercantile Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is 13.71 and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is 2.89 as on .

What is the share price of Sonal Mercantile Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is ₹84.90 as on .