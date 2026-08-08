Here's the live share price of Sonal Mercantile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sonal Mercantile
|-8.64
|-13.71
|-11.69
|-23.68
|-10.61
|5.22
|30.95
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sonal Mercantile has declined 10.61% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sonal Mercantile has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.66
|87.81
|10
|91
|89.4
|20
|92.87
|90.89
|50
|92.28
|92.77
|100
|95.89
|95.18
|200
|99.24
|97.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sonal Mercantile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 75.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Sonal Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On 12.08.2026 To Consider A
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Sonal Mercantile - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Sonal Mercantile - Board Meeting Outcome for Enclosed Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fiancial Reults For The Quarter And
|May 30, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Sonal Mercantile - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2
|May 20, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Sonal Mercantile - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation For The Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Audited
Source: Dion Global
Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51221DL1985PLC022433 and registration number is 022433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Mercantile is ₹85.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sonal Mercantile is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sonal Mercantile is ₹125.42 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonal Mercantile are ₹85.10 and ₹85.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Mercantile is ₹153.33 and 52-week low of Sonal Mercantile is ₹78.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sonal Mercantile has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, -11.69% over 3 months, -10.61% over 1 year, 5.22% across 3 years, and 30.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile are 4.89 and 0.33 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global