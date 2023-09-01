Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SONAL MERCANTILE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.90 Closed
5.984.79
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹85.60
₹84.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.05₹170.20
₹84.90
Open Price
₹85.55
Prev. Close
₹80.11
Volume
5,341

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R187
  • R289.1
  • R392.6
  • Pivot
    83.5
  • S181.4
  • S277.9
  • S375.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5114.0476.24
  • 10130.3774.88
  • 20127.874.16
  • 5080.8975.03
  • 10060.1477.62
  • 20049.1778.71

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.8714.883.73-0.9899.30188.29262.82
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. Share Holdings

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sonal Mercantile Ltd.

Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51221DL1985PLC022433 and registration number is 022433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Goyal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajan Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sonal Mercantile Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Mercantile Ltd.?

The market cap of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is ₹125.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sonal Mercantile Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is 13.71 and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is 2.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sonal Mercantile Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is ₹84.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonal Mercantile Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Mercantile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is ₹170.20 and 52-week low of Sonal Mercantile Ltd. is ₹41.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data