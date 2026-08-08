What is the share price of Sonal Mercantile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sonal Mercantile is ₹85.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sonal Mercantile? The Sonal Mercantile is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sonal Mercantile? The market cap of Sonal Mercantile is ₹125.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sonal Mercantile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sonal Mercantile are ₹85.10 and ₹85.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sonal Mercantile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sonal Mercantile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sonal Mercantile is ₹153.33 and 52-week low of Sonal Mercantile is ₹78.00 as on .

How has the Sonal Mercantile performed historically in terms of returns? The Sonal Mercantile has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, -13.71% for the past month, -11.69% over 3 months, -10.61% over 1 year, 5.22% across 3 years, and 30.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sonal Mercantile are 4.89 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global