Here's the live share price of Sona Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sona Machinery has declined 22.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.84%.
Sona Machinery’s current P/E of 24.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sona Machinery
|-2.10
|-1.97
|-26.96
|-50.00
|-56.25
|-34.28
|-22.27
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.13
|-2.15
|-5.89
|20.82
|41.34
|51.96
|38.74
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.21
|-16.70
|-22.13
|-29.38
|-17.74
|68.89
|50.90
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-5.30
|-2.71
|-16.46
|-10.39
|4.20
|22.75
|13.09
|LMW
|-6.57
|-6.95
|-3.69
|2.76
|1.46
|10.33
|17.42
|Inox Wind
|-6.15
|-16.00
|-31.46
|-38.37
|-37.14
|49.48
|37.78
|Triveni Turbine
|-3.64
|-15.00
|-14.36
|-11.45
|-2.36
|13.08
|33.36
|TD Power Systems
|0.19
|8.86
|16.43
|61.39
|192.33
|79.25
|94.58
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-1.73
|10.20
|0.68
|-25.82
|23.90
|50.33
|28.95
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-3.26
|-9.18
|-15.80
|-27.86
|4.53
|28.13
|71.46
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.68
|15.46
|8.05
|-15.99
|-9.58
|24.08
|8.70
|Praj Industries
|-0.28
|4.03
|-2.93
|-26.22
|-36.20
|-3.96
|12.07
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.35
|-7.58
|-23.85
|-30.40
|-18.57
|-7.00
|-4.26
|GMM Pfaudler
|-5.18
|-11.46
|-18.05
|-22.15
|-16.84
|-16.63
|-8.17
|The Anup Engineering
|-4.46
|-24.82
|-28.70
|-32.78
|-43.20
|41.88
|36.95
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.25
|0.20
|-21.19
|-33.27
|-3.52
|-9.13
|-5.59
|HLE Glascoat
|2.00
|-15.29
|-29.85
|-39.87
|34.68
|-15.14
|-7.73
|Windsor Machines
|-0.57
|-12.61
|-10.02
|-26.64
|-3.15
|78.72
|61.40
|DEE Development Engineers
|-2.95
|30.65
|35.04
|-2.19
|39.40
|-6.66
|-4.05
|M & B Engineering
|-7.30
|-12.74
|-23.07
|-29.79
|-28.53
|-10.59
|-6.50
Over the last one year, Sona Machinery has declined 56.25% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Sona Machinery has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.26
|38.27
|10
|38.81
|38.5
|20
|38.8
|39.01
|50
|41.43
|42.63
|100
|52.65
|50.61
|200
|66.34
|65.98
In the latest quarter, Sona Machinery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.04%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sona Machinery fact sheet for more information
Sona Machinery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29256DL2019PLC345856 and registration number is 345856. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona Machinery is ₹37.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sona Machinery is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sona Machinery is ₹51.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sona Machinery are ₹37.95 and ₹36.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona Machinery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona Machinery is ₹108.90 and 52-week low of Sona Machinery is ₹36.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sona Machinery has shown returns of -2.61% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -29.72% over 3 months, -56.84% over 1 year, -34.28% across 3 years, and -22.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sona Machinery are 24.52 and 0.73 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.