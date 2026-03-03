Facebook Pixel Code
Sona Machinery Share Price

NSE
BSE

SONA MACHINERY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Sona Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.25 Closed
-2.61₹ -1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sona Machinery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.40₹37.95
₹37.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.20₹108.90
₹37.25
Open Price
₹37.10
Prev. Close
₹38.25
Volume
18,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sona Machinery has declined 22.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -56.84%.

Sona Machinery’s current P/E of 24.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sona Machinery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sona Machinery		-2.10-1.97-26.96-50.00-56.25-34.28-22.27
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.13-2.15-5.8920.8241.3451.9638.74
Suzlon Energy		-7.21-16.70-22.13-29.38-17.7468.8950.90
Jyoti CNC Automation		-5.30-2.71-16.46-10.394.2022.7513.09
LMW		-6.57-6.95-3.692.761.4610.3317.42
Inox Wind		-6.15-16.00-31.46-38.37-37.1449.4837.78
Triveni Turbine		-3.64-15.00-14.36-11.45-2.3613.0833.36
TD Power Systems		0.198.8616.4361.39192.3379.2594.58
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-1.7310.200.68-25.8223.9050.3328.95
Elecon Engineering Company		-3.26-9.18-15.80-27.864.5328.1371.46
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.6815.468.05-15.99-9.5824.088.70
Praj Industries		-0.284.03-2.93-26.22-36.20-3.9612.07
Ajax Engineering		-2.35-7.58-23.85-30.40-18.57-7.00-4.26
GMM Pfaudler		-5.18-11.46-18.05-22.15-16.84-16.63-8.17
The Anup Engineering		-4.46-24.82-28.70-32.78-43.2041.8836.95
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.250.20-21.19-33.27-3.52-9.13-5.59
HLE Glascoat		2.00-15.29-29.85-39.8734.68-15.14-7.73
Windsor Machines		-0.57-12.61-10.02-26.64-3.1578.7261.40
DEE Development Engineers		-2.9530.6535.04-2.1939.40-6.66-4.05
M & B Engineering		-7.30-12.74-23.07-29.79-28.53-10.59-6.50

Over the last one year, Sona Machinery has declined 56.25% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Sona Machinery has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).

Sona Machinery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sona Machinery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.2638.27
1038.8138.5
2038.839.01
5041.4342.63
10052.6550.61
20066.3465.98

Sona Machinery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sona Machinery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.04%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Sona Machinery

Sona Machinery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29256DL2019PLC345856 and registration number is 345856. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vasu Naren
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shweta Baisla
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Narender Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Preet Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naman Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Kumar Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sona Machinery Share Price

What is the share price of Sona Machinery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona Machinery is ₹37.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sona Machinery?

The Sona Machinery is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sona Machinery?

The market cap of Sona Machinery is ₹51.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sona Machinery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sona Machinery are ₹37.95 and ₹36.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sona Machinery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona Machinery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona Machinery is ₹108.90 and 52-week low of Sona Machinery is ₹36.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sona Machinery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sona Machinery has shown returns of -2.61% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -29.72% over 3 months, -56.84% over 1 year, -34.28% across 3 years, and -22.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sona Machinery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sona Machinery are 24.52 and 0.73 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

