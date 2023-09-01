Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC059513 and registration number is 059513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹94.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹56.05 and 52-week low of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹18.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.