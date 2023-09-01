Follow Us

Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SONA HI SONA JEWELLERS (GUJARAT) LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.05 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹56.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.55₹56.05
₹56.05
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹56.05
Volume
0

Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.37
  • R218.68
  • R337.37
  • Pivot
    18.68
  • S137.37
  • S218.68
  • S337.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.4652.79
  • 1021.3648.75
  • 2017.8441.87
  • 5015.6330.77
  • 10013.5923.25
  • 2007.220

Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. Share Holdings

Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd.

Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36910GJ2010PLC059513 and registration number is 059513. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Alpa Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirav Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jugal Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shah
    Managing Director

FAQs on Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The market cap of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹94.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is 4.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹56.05 and 52-week low of Sona Hi Sona Jewellers (Gujarat) Ltd. is ₹18.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

