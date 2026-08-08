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Somi Conveyor Beltings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Somi Conveyor Beltings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹92.19 Closed
-0.04₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Somi Conveyor Beltings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.39₹92.80
₹92.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹168.25
₹92.19
Open Price
₹90.39
Prev. Close
₹92.23
Volume
508

Source: Dion Global

Somi Conveyor Beltings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Somi Conveyor Beltings		-1.35-11.18-18.52-23.28-35.6919.4713.45
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Somi Conveyor Beltings has declined 35.69% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Somi Conveyor Beltings has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Somi Conveyor Beltings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Somi Conveyor Beltings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59594.22
1096.4795.3
2097.7896.91
5099.9199.84
100103.08104.01
200114.81114.01

Source: Dion Global

Somi Conveyor Beltings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Somi Conveyor Beltings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Somi Conveyor Beltings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTSomi Conveyor Beltin - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results As Reviewed
Jul 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSomi Conveyor Beltin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTSomi Conveyor Beltin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 21, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTSomi Conveyor Beltin - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 20, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTSomi Conveyor Beltin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 3Rd (2026) Board Meeting Held Today On 20/05/2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Somi Conveyor Beltings

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192RJ2000PLC016480 and registration number is 016480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Rakecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Bhansali
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhansali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Bhansali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Payal Daga
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Rekha Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Somi Conveyor Beltings Share Price

What is the share price of Somi Conveyor Beltings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹92.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Somi Conveyor Beltings?

The Somi Conveyor Beltings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings?

The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹108.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Somi Conveyor Beltings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Somi Conveyor Beltings are ₹92.80 and ₹90.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Somi Conveyor Beltings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somi Conveyor Beltings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹168.25 and 52-week low of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Somi Conveyor Beltings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Somi Conveyor Beltings has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -11.18% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -35.69% over 1 year, 19.47% across 3 years, and 13.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings are 21.59 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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