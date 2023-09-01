What is the Market Cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.? The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹79.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is 21.56 and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is 1.2 as on .

What is the share price of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹67.90 as on .