What is the share price of Somi Conveyor Beltings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹92.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Somi Conveyor Beltings? The Somi Conveyor Beltings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings? The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹108.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Somi Conveyor Beltings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Somi Conveyor Beltings are ₹92.80 and ₹90.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Somi Conveyor Beltings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somi Conveyor Beltings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹168.25 and 52-week low of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹85.00 as on .

How has the Somi Conveyor Beltings performed historically in terms of returns? The Somi Conveyor Beltings has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -11.18% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -35.69% over 1 year, 19.47% across 3 years, and 13.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings are 21.59 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global