Here's the live share price of Somi Conveyor Beltings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Somi Conveyor Beltings
|-1.35
|-11.18
|-18.52
|-23.28
|-35.69
|19.47
|13.45
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Somi Conveyor Beltings has declined 35.69% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Somi Conveyor Beltings has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95
|94.22
|10
|96.47
|95.3
|20
|97.78
|96.91
|50
|99.91
|99.84
|100
|103.08
|104.01
|200
|114.81
|114.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Somi Conveyor Beltings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Somi Conveyor Beltin - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results As Reviewed
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Somi Conveyor Beltin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Somi Conveyor Beltin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 21, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Somi Conveyor Beltin - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 20, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Somi Conveyor Beltin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 3Rd (2026) Board Meeting Held Today On 20/05/2026.
Source: Dion Global
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192RJ2000PLC016480 and registration number is 016480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹92.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Somi Conveyor Beltings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹108.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Somi Conveyor Beltings are ₹92.80 and ₹90.39.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somi Conveyor Beltings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹168.25 and 52-week low of Somi Conveyor Beltings is ₹85.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Somi Conveyor Beltings has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, -11.18% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -35.69% over 1 year, 19.47% across 3 years, and 13.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings are 21.59 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global