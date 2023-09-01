Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.16
|17.07
|34.19
|89.93
|18.40
|182.92
|63.61
|2.48
|6.87
|14.18
|18.73
|22.78
|190.04
|153.15
|3.99
|11.28
|18.28
|27.54
|15.63
|264.29
|175.84
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.26
|20.57
|43.44
|122.08
|184.31
|164.96
|185.82
|0.09
|5.35
|32.51
|48.30
|85.34
|240.99
|240.99
|-0.28
|1.45
|43.54
|117.29
|132.16
|140.84
|16.16
|20.09
|8.37
|47.40
|67.63
|182.53
|204.03
|204.03
|0.89
|36.14
|94.14
|94.14
|94.14
|94.14
|94.14
|0.29
|-4.06
|31.82
|28.18
|25.37
|49.14
|-47.95
|3.34
|-0.20
|18.16
|39.80
|11.55
|268.95
|199.47
|-0.31
|-0.52
|15.99
|27.11
|31.06
|15.41
|15.41
|2.72
|-8.49
|7.74
|56.84
|84.56
|167.50
|28.25
|25.49
|32.90
|114.70
|144.19
|305.96
|445.10
|89.68
|15.59
|23.08
|85.77
|120.79
|105.98
|1,820.50
|737.08
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|0.83
|18.91
|36.95
|73.65
|98.90
|789.52
|1,162.67
|2.17
|5.77
|22.98
|26.29
|67.86
|577.74
|259.08
|11.82
|3.26
|30.06
|77.91
|136.99
|297.17
|194.55
|-0.79
|37.27
|10.94
|48.65
|321.45
|847.99
|664.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|18 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192RJ2000PLC016480 and registration number is 016480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹79.98 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is 21.56 and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is 1.2 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹67.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹68.50 and 52-week low of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹32.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.