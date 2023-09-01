Follow Us

SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹67.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.30₹67.90
₹67.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.20₹68.50
₹67.90
Open Price
₹65.30
Prev. Close
₹67.90
Volume
27,696

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.77
  • R269.63
  • R371.37
  • Pivot
    67.03
  • S166.17
  • S264.43
  • S363.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.2365.08
  • 1043.962.3
  • 2044.0360.05
  • 5046.9257.28
  • 10040.9253.34
  • 20040.0248.92

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.1617.0734.1989.9318.40182.9263.61
2.486.8714.1818.7322.78190.04153.15
3.9911.2818.2827.5415.63264.29175.84
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.2620.5743.44122.08184.31164.96185.82
0.095.3532.5148.3085.34240.99240.99
-0.281.4543.54117.29132.16140.8416.16
20.098.3747.4067.63182.53204.03204.03
0.8936.1494.1494.1494.1494.1494.14
0.29-4.0631.8228.1825.3749.14-47.95
3.34-0.2018.1639.8011.55268.95199.47
-0.31-0.5215.9927.1131.0615.4115.41
2.72-8.497.7456.8484.56167.5028.25
25.4932.90114.70144.19305.96445.1089.68
15.5923.0885.77120.79105.981,820.50737.08
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
0.8318.9136.9573.6598.90789.521,162.67
2.175.7722.9826.2967.86577.74259.08
11.823.2630.0677.91136.99297.17194.55
-0.7937.2710.9448.65321.45847.99664.14

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. Share Holdings

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
18 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25192RJ2000PLC016480 and registration number is 016480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Rakecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. O P Bhansali
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhansali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Gyanmal Nahata
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Bhansali
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.?

The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹79.98 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is 21.56 and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is 1.2 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹67.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹68.50 and 52-week low of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. is ₹32.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

