Some see human rights violations in certain incidents, not in others: PM Modi slams ‘selective behaviour’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed hose who engage in “selective interpretation” of human rights and look at its violation with an eye on political loss and gains, saying such a conduct is harmful to these rights as well as democracy.

“Some people see human rights violations in certain incidents but not in other similar incidents. Looking at human rights with an eye on political gains and loss harms these rights as well as democracy. Selective behaviour is harmful to democracy and tarnishes the nation’s image. We must be wary of such politics,” the prime minister said while speaking at the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The prime minister’s remarks come in wake of the government facing criticism over the killing of four farmers in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri and accusations that one of the accused – a union minister’s son – was being protected by the establishment.

Though PM Modi did not name any person or organisation, the ruling BJP has been critical of a section of human rights groups, including those with a global presence, for allegedly highlighting cases of HR violations selectively and in a one-sided manner to target the government.

In his speech, the prime minister cited a number of measures taken by his government to deliver basic needs like toilets, cooking gas, electricity and homes to the poor and said this give rise to their aspirations and make them more aware of their rights. He said by making a law against ‘triple talaq’, his government has bestowed new rights on Muslim women.

The prime minister also spoke of the measures like 26-week maternity leave and more stringent law for rape to highlight his dispensation’s empowerment of women. The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants. Modi said freedom struggle and India’s history are a big source of inspiration and values for human rights.