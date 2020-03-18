Some mutual funds stay invested despite bloodbath in markets

Mutual fund players believe that going forward if there is a sharp recovery in the markets, staying invested will help their funds to deliver better returns.

The Indian equity markets have fallen by 27% since January 14 this year, when it had touched a new high. However, several mutual fund (MF) houses have continued to remain invested, while few of them increased their cash levels before the bloodbath in the markets.

The latest data from Emkay MF tracker shows that out of total equity assets under management (AUM) of Rs 7.88 lakh crore, fund houses had cash holding of Rs 39,468.6 crore, which is around 5% of the equity assets as on February. In the past few months, the cash levels of mutual funds were in the range of 4.5-5% of the equity AUM. But few fund houses like Axis MF, PPFAS MF and LIC MF, among others, had cash levels of more than 10% of its equity AUM in February.

Market participants say that higher cash calls were for two reasons, one being continuous inflows and other is high valuations in Indian equity markets. Jinesh Gopani, Head Equity at Axis MF, says, “We have not exited and created cash levels, but higher levels of cash are due to the positive inflows we are getting into our funds. We were cautious in our investments prior to Budget and we were investing in a very judicious manner.” According to the Emkay MF tracker, Axis MF, having an equity AUM of Rs 64,208.5 crore had Rs 9,033.5 in cash which is around 14.07% in February. The cash levels were 8.23% and 9.04% in January 2020 and December 2019, respectively.

However, there are fund houses who continued to remain invested in the equity markets because they don’t cash call depending on the market condition. G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company, said, “We don’t take cash call, our policy is to remain fully invested. We always tell people that timing the market is difficult, so as a fund house we also don’t want to get into the timing of market.” Union MF with equity assets of Rs 1,615.1 crore had 33.2 crore in cash which is 2.06% if its equity AUM.

Mutual fund players believe that going forward if there is a sharp recovery in the markets, staying invested will help their funds to deliver better returns. “With so much action by central banks it is also possible that there can be sharp recovery in the market. We think that if you time the market and if markets go against you there can be significant value destruction for the investors,” added Pradeepkumar.

But the funds which are sitting with high cash are not in a hurry to deploy cash as they believe Indian markets are yet to touch the bottom. “As of now it’s just wait and watch as it is difficult to catch a falling knife,” added Gopani.