SOM DATT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹115.95 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.20₹117.65
₹115.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.65₹274.30
₹115.95
Open Price
₹116.00
Prev. Close
₹115.95
Volume
25,626

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119
  • R2122.05
  • R3126.45
  • Pivot
    114.6
  • S1111.55
  • S2107.15
  • S3104.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.39120.5
  • 1028.75133.59
  • 2026.8155.31
  • 5026.77176.58
  • 10027.11169.65
  • 20031.54141.85

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.94-43.22-37.5923.52332.65588.133,068.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1993PLC377542 and registration number is 060507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Vijay Rathee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kuldip Singh Rathee
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajvir Singh Chhillar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hardeep Kumar Mahotra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹116.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is 16.92 and PB ratio of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is 4.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹115.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹274.30 and 52-week low of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

