Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921DL1993PLC377542 and registration number is 060507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹116.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is 16.92 and PB ratio of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is 4.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹115.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹274.30 and 52-week low of Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.