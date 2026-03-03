Here's the live share price of Solve Plastic Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Solve Plastic Products has declined 30.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.72%.
Solve Plastic Products’s current P/E of -3.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solve Plastic Products
|-6.05
|-26.54
|-30.00
|-41.19
|-50.28
|-44.97
|-30.12
|Supreme Industries
|-0.18
|7.45
|19.92
|-14.61
|11.93
|13.54
|13.39
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.12
|-0.51
|-22.81
|-11.35
|26.17
|104.83
|36.99
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|2.57
|-2.32
|5.62
|-2.28
|53.34
|43.66
|44.98
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.52
|-9.36
|-6.28
|-17.52
|21.41
|0.55
|0.33
|Nilkamal
|-3.46
|-4.48
|-3.24
|-13.31
|-11.69
|-9.82
|-6.46
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|-0.10
|0.77
|-7.76
|-32.99
|26.37
|-16.15
|7.29
|All Time Plastics
|-7.70
|-8.95
|-18.36
|-25.20
|-20.06
|-7.19
|-4.38
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.22
|-11.14
|-19.52
|-32.37
|-21.42
|0.99
|19.56
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.37
|-13.58
|-24.43
|-30.32
|-22.65
|28.93
|39.30
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.68
|-9.38
|-13.61
|-17.49
|-7.00
|-7.63
|-4.65
|TPL Plastech
|-7.78
|3.56
|-3.13
|-16.77
|-12.47
|26.82
|31.28
|Plastiblends India
|-5.81
|-8.81
|-15.57
|-28.28
|-28.74
|-4.91
|-10.79
|Cool Caps Industries
|-16.01
|-25.34
|-63.49
|-66.28
|-66.85
|-18.87
|48.89
|Brand Concepts
|-7.52
|-15.47
|-25.45
|-13.42
|-33.00
|4.14
|60.60
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.66
|-8.58
|-29.29
|-42.44
|-34.56
|4.02
|-12.80
|Avro India
|8.05
|5.13
|-3.65
|-9.86
|-13.94
|-1.19
|60.82
|Mega Flex Plastics
|4.65
|27.30
|33.00
|150.00
|149.31
|58.66
|18.95
|Master Components
|-1.25
|-2.77
|-14.18
|-10.76
|19.25
|31.11
|17.65
|Fiberweb (India)
|-0.76
|-2.94
|9.49
|-8.74
|6.05
|5.99
|-3.01
Over the last one year, Solve Plastic Products has declined 50.28% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Solve Plastic Products has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.95
|18.41
|10
|20.81
|19.77
|20
|22.6
|21.48
|50
|24.58
|23.98
|100
|27.23
|26.79
|200
|30.93
|33.63
In the latest quarter, Solve Plastic Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Solve Plastic Products fact sheet for more information
Solve Plastic Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209KL1994PLC008231 and registration number is 008231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solve Plastic Products is ₹17.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Solve Plastic Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Solve Plastic Products is ₹7.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solve Plastic Products are ₹17.95 and ₹17.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solve Plastic Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solve Plastic Products is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Solve Plastic Products is ₹17.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Solve Plastic Products has shown returns of 4.08% over the past day, -22.89% for the past month, -32.89% over 3 months, -52.72% over 1 year, -44.97% across 3 years, and -30.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solve Plastic Products are -3.22 and 0.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.