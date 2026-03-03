Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Solve Plastic Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLVE PLASTIC PRODUCTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Solve Plastic Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.85 Closed
4.08₹ 0.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Solve Plastic Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.55₹17.95
₹17.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹43.00
₹17.85
Open Price
₹17.55
Prev. Close
₹17.15
Volume
6,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Solve Plastic Products has declined 30.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.72%.

Solve Plastic Products’s current P/E of -3.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Solve Plastic Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solve Plastic Products		-6.05-26.54-30.00-41.19-50.28-44.97-30.12
Supreme Industries		-0.187.4519.92-14.6111.9313.5413.39
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.12-0.51-22.81-11.3526.17104.8336.99
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		2.57-2.325.62-2.2853.3443.6644.98
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.52-9.36-6.28-17.5221.410.550.33
Nilkamal		-3.46-4.48-3.24-13.31-11.69-9.82-6.46
Mold-Tek Packaging		-0.100.77-7.76-32.9926.37-16.157.29
All Time Plastics		-7.70-8.95-18.36-25.20-20.06-7.19-4.38
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.22-11.14-19.52-32.37-21.420.9919.56
Arrow Greentech		-5.37-13.58-24.43-30.32-22.6528.9339.30
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.68-9.38-13.61-17.49-7.00-7.63-4.65
TPL Plastech		-7.783.56-3.13-16.77-12.4726.8231.28
Plastiblends India		-5.81-8.81-15.57-28.28-28.74-4.91-10.79
Cool Caps Industries		-16.01-25.34-63.49-66.28-66.85-18.8748.89
Brand Concepts		-7.52-15.47-25.45-13.42-33.004.1460.60
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.66-8.58-29.29-42.44-34.564.02-12.80
Avro India		8.055.13-3.65-9.86-13.94-1.1960.82
Mega Flex Plastics		4.6527.3033.00150.00149.3158.6618.95
Master Components		-1.25-2.77-14.18-10.7619.2531.1117.65
Fiberweb (India)		-0.76-2.949.49-8.746.055.99-3.01

Over the last one year, Solve Plastic Products has declined 50.28% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Solve Plastic Products has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).

Solve Plastic Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Solve Plastic Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.9518.41
1020.8119.77
2022.621.48
5024.5823.98
10027.2326.79
20030.9333.63

Solve Plastic Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solve Plastic Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Solve Plastic Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Solve Plastic Products fact sheet for more information

About Solve Plastic Products

Solve Plastic Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209KL1994PLC008231 and registration number is 008231. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sudheer Kumar Balakrishnan Nair
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Susil Balakrishnan Nair
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aravind Sudheer Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Shankar Sudheer Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Govind Vinodkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Balakrishnan Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Keshav Mohan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepthi Santhakumary
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Narayana Kurup Asokan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh K Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh chandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biju Divakaran Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solve Plastic Products Share Price

What is the share price of Solve Plastic Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solve Plastic Products is ₹17.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solve Plastic Products?

The Solve Plastic Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solve Plastic Products?

The market cap of Solve Plastic Products is ₹7.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solve Plastic Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solve Plastic Products are ₹17.95 and ₹17.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solve Plastic Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solve Plastic Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solve Plastic Products is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Solve Plastic Products is ₹17.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Solve Plastic Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solve Plastic Products has shown returns of 4.08% over the past day, -22.89% for the past month, -32.89% over 3 months, -52.72% over 1 year, -44.97% across 3 years, and -30.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solve Plastic Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solve Plastic Products are -3.22 and 0.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Solve Plastic Products News

More Solve Plastic Products News
icon
Market Pulse