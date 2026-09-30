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Sollfege Smart Electronics Share Price

Sector
Electronics

Sollfege Smart Electronics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 55.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Sollfege Smart Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Sollfege Smart Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Syrma SGS Technology		-2.8217.7923.7118.94112.9240.3940.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.64-4.7111.452.39-50.215.1438.46
Dynamatic Technologies		4.399.1831.4445.0193.3747.4634.4
GNG Electronics		-2.5310.1718.5891.6899.1426.515.14
Cyient DLM		0.439.2799.71238.28121.48.5316.97
Centum Electronics		1.2842.8233.7178.0284.8350.458.69
Hirect		-5.7-4.133.6677.4641.4289.4164.9
Aimtron Electronics		3.0414.5349.66135.5164.5594.949.24
Vinyas Innovative Technologies		-6.17-3.546.6883.3420.2562.6533.89
RIR Power Electronics		-1.8218.0914.7214.7214.724.692.79
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		16.837.6433.81122.9546-8.48-5.18
MIC Electronics		5.79-9.57-9.320.12-36.8811.619.38
Osel Devices		7.470.88-14.92-23.59-35.9323.1413.3
SPEL Semiconductor		0-15.15-17.12-17.12-17.12-6.07-3.68
IC Electricals Company		34.8-26.08-26.08-26.08-9.58-5.86
Nitiraj Engineers		-5.935.6416.67.387.7926.3337.5
Richa Info Systems		-2.187.03-11.3230.4830.911.77-7.43
PRO FX Tech		-1.62-8.921.1620.6-26.37-11.16-6.85
Delta Manufacturing		3.76-0.24-7.423.53-28.01-13.92.13

Source: Dion Global

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About Sollfege Smart Electronics

Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100WB2012PLC188130 and registration number is 188130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mihir Kumar Dutta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikash Mohta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kankaria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Puja Shaw
    Independent Director

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