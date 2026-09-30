Sollfege Smart Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100WB2012PLC188130 and registration number is 188130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.