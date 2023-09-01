Follow Us

SOLITAIRE MACHINE TOOLS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹60.60 Closed
0.20.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.46₹61.90
₹60.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.80₹74.70
₹60.60
Open Price
₹60.48
Prev. Close
₹60.48
Volume
26,487

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.51
  • R264.43
  • R366.95
  • Pivot
    59.99
  • S158.07
  • S255.55
  • S353.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.7263.24
  • 1057.3963.78
  • 2057.5363.9
  • 5059.5161.37
  • 10058.5357.4
  • 20054.9754.26

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.81-14.2717.8336.39-4.19192.0533.92
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. Share Holdings

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932MH1967PLC013747 and registration number is 013747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok J Sheth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemandra J Badani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harsh Badani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Taneja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat V Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kesha N Tanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nishita G Rajput
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.?

The market cap of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹27.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is 16.16 and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹60.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹74.70 and 52-week low of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹36.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

