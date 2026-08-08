What is the share price of Solitaire Machine Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹101.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Solitaire Machine Tools? The Solitaire Machine Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solitaire Machine Tools? The market cap of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹46.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Solitaire Machine Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of Solitaire Machine Tools are ₹106.00 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solitaire Machine Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solitaire Machine Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹72.20 as on .

How has the Solitaire Machine Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The Solitaire Machine Tools has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 13.96% for the past month, -2.67% over 3 months, -22.19% over 1 year, 12.52% across 3 years, and 17.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools are 0.00 and 3.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global