Here's the live share price of Solitaire Machine Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solitaire Machine Tools
|-7.03
|13.96
|-2.67
|-0.97
|-22.19
|12.52
|17.25
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Solitaire Machine Tools has declined 22.19% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Solitaire Machine Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.9
|103.68
|10
|99.73
|101.66
|20
|94.4
|98.24
|50
|94.9
|96.25
|100
|96.08
|97.84
|200
|102.64
|103.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Solitaire Machine Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Solitaire Machin - Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 And Limited Rev
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Solitaire Machin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 4Th August, 2026.
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Solitaire Machin - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Solitaire Machin - Reconciliation Of Share Capital Audit Report For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Solitaire Machin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932GJ1967PLC143293 and registration number is 143293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹101.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solitaire Machine Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹46.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solitaire Machine Tools are ₹106.00 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solitaire Machine Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹72.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solitaire Machine Tools has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 13.96% for the past month, -2.67% over 3 months, -22.19% over 1 year, 12.52% across 3 years, and 17.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools are 0.00 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global