Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.81
|-14.27
|17.83
|36.39
|-4.19
|192.05
|33.92
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932MH1967PLC013747 and registration number is 013747. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹27.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is 16.16 and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹60.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹74.70 and 52-week low of Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is ₹36.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.