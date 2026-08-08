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Solitaire Machine Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLITAIRE MACHINE TOOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Solitaire Machine Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.50 Closed
-1.17₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Solitaire Machine Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹106.00
₹101.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.20₹141.00
₹101.50
Open Price
₹106.00
Prev. Close
₹102.70
Volume
1,856

Source: Dion Global

Solitaire Machine Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solitaire Machine Tools		-7.0313.96-2.67-0.97-22.1912.5217.25
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Solitaire Machine Tools has declined 22.19% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Solitaire Machine Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Solitaire Machine Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Solitaire Machine Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.9103.68
1099.73101.66
2094.498.24
5094.996.25
10096.0897.84
200102.64103.28

Source: Dion Global

Solitaire Machine Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solitaire Machine Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Solitaire Machine Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTSolitaire Machin - Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 And Limited Rev
Aug 04, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTSolitaire Machin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 4Th August, 2026.
Jul 27, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTSolitaire Machin - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For
Jul 11, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTSolitaire Machin - Reconciliation Of Share Capital Audit Report For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTSolitaire Machin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Solitaire Machine Tools

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1967 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28932GJ1967PLC143293 and registration number is 143293. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok J Sheth
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hemandra J Badani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Harsh Badani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Taneja
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat V Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kesha N Tanna
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nishita G Rajput
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solitaire Machine Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Solitaire Machine Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹101.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solitaire Machine Tools?

The Solitaire Machine Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solitaire Machine Tools?

The market cap of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹46.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solitaire Machine Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solitaire Machine Tools are ₹106.00 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solitaire Machine Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solitaire Machine Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹141.00 and 52-week low of Solitaire Machine Tools is ₹72.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Solitaire Machine Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solitaire Machine Tools has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, 13.96% for the past month, -2.67% over 3 months, -22.19% over 1 year, 12.52% across 3 years, and 17.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solitaire Machine Tools are 0.00 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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