Solis Marketing Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOLIS MARKETING LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.44 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Solis Marketing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.40₹0.44
₹0.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.38₹0.85
₹0.44
Open Price
₹0.44
Prev. Close
₹0.44
Volume
0

Solis Marketing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.45
  • R20.47
  • R30.49
  • Pivot
    0.43
  • S10.41
  • S20.39
  • S30.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.660.43
  • 100.70.45
  • 200.680.51
  • 500.490.56
  • 1000.350.51
  • 2000.270.53

Solis Marketing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.76-21.43-44.30-40.54131.58131.58
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Solis Marketing Ltd. Share Holdings

Solis Marketing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Solis Marketing Ltd.

Solis Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130DL1985PLC021802 and registration number is 021802. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Dey
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Virender Singh Rana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nanki Kacchap
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Solis Marketing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Solis Marketing Ltd.?

The market cap of Solis Marketing Ltd. is ₹1.35 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Solis Marketing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Solis Marketing Ltd. is 115.79 and PB ratio of Solis Marketing Ltd. is 0.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Solis Marketing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solis Marketing Ltd. is ₹.44 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solis Marketing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solis Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solis Marketing Ltd. is ₹.85 and 52-week low of Solis Marketing Ltd. is ₹.38 as on Aug 28, 2023.

