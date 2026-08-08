What is the share price of Solid Stone Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solid Stone Company is ₹24.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Solid Stone Company? The Solid Stone Company is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solid Stone Company? The market cap of Solid Stone Company is ₹13.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Solid Stone Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Solid Stone Company are ₹25.75 and ₹23.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solid Stone Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solid Stone Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solid Stone Company is ₹39.95 and 52-week low of Solid Stone Company is ₹21.66 as on .

How has the Solid Stone Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Solid Stone Company has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, -1.46% for the past month, -10.83% over 3 months, -24.42% over 1 year, -1.87% across 3 years, and -1.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company are 26.80 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global