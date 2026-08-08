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Solid Stone Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLID STONE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Solid Stone Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.95 Closed
3.14₹ 0.76
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Solid Stone Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.33₹25.75
₹24.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.66₹39.95
₹24.95
Open Price
₹25.75
Prev. Close
₹24.19
Volume
241

Source: Dion Global

Solid Stone Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Solid Stone Company has declined 24.42% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Solid Stone Company has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Solid Stone Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Solid Stone Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.5325.57
1025.2425.42
2024.9725.27
5025.425.44
10025.8426.15
20028.1827.79

Source: Dion Global

Solid Stone Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solid Stone Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Solid Stone Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSolid Stone Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company As Per Indas Fo
May 12, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSolid Stone Company - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St Mar
May 05, 2026, 04:50 AM IST ISTSolid Stone Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval And Take On Record The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Feb 10, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTSolid Stone Company - Submission Of Un-Audited Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 02, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTSolid Stone Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Solid Stone Company

Solid Stone Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26960MH1990PLC056449 and registration number is 056449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Milan B Khakhar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash B Khakhar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sarvapriya Walia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepali Jagad
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Ghorpade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solid Stone Company Share Price

What is the share price of Solid Stone Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solid Stone Company is ₹24.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solid Stone Company?

The Solid Stone Company is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solid Stone Company?

The market cap of Solid Stone Company is ₹13.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solid Stone Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solid Stone Company are ₹25.75 and ₹23.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solid Stone Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solid Stone Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solid Stone Company is ₹39.95 and 52-week low of Solid Stone Company is ₹21.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Solid Stone Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solid Stone Company has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, -1.46% for the past month, -10.83% over 3 months, -24.42% over 1 year, -1.87% across 3 years, and -1.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company are 26.80 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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