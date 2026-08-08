Here's the live share price of Solid Stone Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Solid Stone Company has declined 24.42% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Solid Stone Company has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.53
|25.57
|10
|25.24
|25.42
|20
|24.97
|25.27
|50
|25.4
|25.44
|100
|25.84
|26.15
|200
|28.18
|27.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Solid Stone Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Solid Stone Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company As Per Indas Fo
|May 12, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Solid Stone Company - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St Mar
|May 05, 2026, 04:50 AM IST IST
|Solid Stone Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval And Take On Record The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
|Feb 10, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Solid Stone Company - Submission Of Un-Audited Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Solid Stone Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended
Source: Dion Global
Solid Stone Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26960MH1990PLC056449 and registration number is 056449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solid Stone Company is ₹24.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solid Stone Company is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Solid Stone Company is ₹13.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solid Stone Company are ₹25.75 and ₹23.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solid Stone Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solid Stone Company is ₹39.95 and 52-week low of Solid Stone Company is ₹21.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solid Stone Company has shown returns of 3.14% over the past day, -1.46% for the past month, -10.83% over 3 months, -24.42% over 1 year, -1.87% across 3 years, and -1.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company are 26.80 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global