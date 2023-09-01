Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.74
|2.61
|-2.90
|-22.79
|-37.43
|-15.48
|-68.77
|26.77
|41.27
|63.76
|90.14
|4.09
|343.88
|284.14
|-0.25
|-2.89
|-9.33
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|3.42
|6.48
|13.28
|29.74
|-43.56
|8.92
|9.27
|-0.99
|-4.74
|60.58
|76.13
|52.03
|642.12
|665.55
|5.91
|19.22
|27.75
|19.14
|-0.68
|89.78
|-17.19
|4.30
|7.08
|12.39
|3.59
|-7.49
|68.19
|-8.12
|-1.17
|8.02
|17.06
|41.07
|32.30
|148.20
|-12.67
|12.06
|-8.99
|81.29
|61.03
|69.73
|823.53
|403.21
|-0.40
|13.48
|17.82
|32.04
|-8.80
|97.79
|-5.65
|17.26
|8.53
|11.25
|0.90
|-6.13
|325.53
|109.91
|1.01
|-5.21
|0
|0
|0.76
|65.29
|48.15
|5.00
|-22.73
|-12.26
|-3.09
|9.96
|191.17
|113.59
|-3.82
|21.83
|8.62
|4.43
|-55.70
|-26.53
|-47.86
|10.11
|102.64
|7.90
|22.67
|153.21
|151.82
|151.82
|-10.62
|-15.83
|8.60
|20.81
|8.99
|601.39
|1.00
|5.00
|3.09
|3.09
|4.53
|4.20
|272.66
|153.69
|0
|0
|-9.98
|-22.67
|132.00
|250.00
|-10.77
|0.59
|13.33
|6.25
|15.80
|-15.42
|81.82
|33.33
|6.01
|15.38
|-15.49
|10.29
|-8.54
|226.09
|40.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Solid Stone Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26960MH1990PLC056449 and registration number is 056449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹14.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is 13.39 and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹27.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solid Stone Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹59.50 and 52-week low of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹22.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.