Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Solid Stone Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOLID STONE COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.47 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Solid Stone Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.10₹27.94
₹27.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.20₹59.50
₹27.47
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹27.47
Volume
700

Solid Stone Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.24
  • R229.01
  • R330.08
  • Pivot
    27.17
  • S126.4
  • S225.33
  • S324.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.9326.87
  • 1051.6926.7
  • 2053.5726.54
  • 5048.7826.83
  • 10046.5828.6
  • 20036.3631.73

Solid Stone Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Solid Stone Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Solid Stone Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Solid Stone Company Ltd.

Solid Stone Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26960MH1990PLC056449 and registration number is 056449. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale in non-specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Milan B Khakhar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash B Khakhar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. A Y Parekh
    Director
  • Mr. K Gopi Nair
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav S Davda
    Director

FAQs on Solid Stone Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Solid Stone Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹14.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Solid Stone Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is 13.39 and PB ratio of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Solid Stone Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹27.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solid Stone Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solid Stone Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹59.50 and 52-week low of Solid Stone Company Ltd. is ₹22.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data