What is the share price of SoftTech Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SoftTech Engineers is ₹419.20 as on .

What kind of stock is SoftTech Engineers? The SoftTech Engineers is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SoftTech Engineers? The market cap of SoftTech Engineers is ₹580.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SoftTech Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of SoftTech Engineers are ₹419.20 and ₹419.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SoftTech Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SoftTech Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SoftTech Engineers is ₹440.90 and 52-week low of SoftTech Engineers is ₹212.95 as on .

How has the SoftTech Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The SoftTech Engineers has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, 10.56% over 3 months, 9.15% over 1 year, 41.08% across 3 years, and 26.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers are 123.40 and 3.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global