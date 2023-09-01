Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.05
|5.23
|10.51
|-7.36
|6.99
|150.82
|153.94
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30107PN1996PLC016718 and registration number is 016718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹156.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹153.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SoftTech Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹203.35 and 52-week low of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹121.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.