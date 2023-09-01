What is the Market Cap of SoftTech Engineers Ltd.? The market cap of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹156.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd.? P/E ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is 1.43 as on .

What is the share price of SoftTech Engineers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹153.90 as on .