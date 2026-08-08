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SoftTech Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOFTTECH ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of SoftTech Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹419.20 Closed
-2.50₹ -10.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SoftTech Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹419.20₹419.20
₹419.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.95₹440.90
₹419.20
Open Price
₹419.20
Prev. Close
₹429.95
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

SoftTech Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SoftTech Engineers		2.000.7510.5646.559.1541.0826.69
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SoftTech Engineers has gained 9.15% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SoftTech Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

SoftTech Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SoftTech Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5416.18418
10410.6413.65
20410.07405.17
50356.88372.83
100325.58350.3
200342.58345.82

Source: Dion Global

SoftTech Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SoftTech Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 81.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SoftTech Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTSoftTech Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting On August 12, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTSoftTech Engineers - Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation 76 Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTSoftTech Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSoftTech Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jun 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTSoftTech Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About SoftTech Engineers

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30107PN1996PLC016718 and registration number is 016718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pratik Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sundararajan Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rakesh Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Yogesh M Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Pillalamarri
    Independent Director

FAQs on SoftTech Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of SoftTech Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SoftTech Engineers is ₹419.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SoftTech Engineers?

The SoftTech Engineers is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SoftTech Engineers?

The market cap of SoftTech Engineers is ₹580.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SoftTech Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SoftTech Engineers are ₹419.20 and ₹419.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SoftTech Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SoftTech Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SoftTech Engineers is ₹440.90 and 52-week low of SoftTech Engineers is ₹212.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SoftTech Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The SoftTech Engineers has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, 10.56% over 3 months, 9.15% over 1 year, 41.08% across 3 years, and 26.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers are 123.40 and 3.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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