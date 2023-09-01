Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOFTTECH ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹153.90 Closed
4.236.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.25₹166.00
₹153.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.55₹203.35
₹153.90
Open Price
₹155.90
Prev. Close
₹147.65
Volume
1,85,890

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1164.85
  • R2174.8
  • R3183.6
  • Pivot
    156.05
  • S1146.1
  • S2137.3
  • S3127.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5167.58146.07
  • 10169.41145.88
  • 20171.93146.2
  • 50156.77147.08
  • 100128.72148.78
  • 200122.68148.02

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.055.2310.51-7.366.99150.82153.94
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About SoftTech Engineers Ltd.

SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30107PN1996PLC016718 and registration number is 016718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Pillalamarri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sundararajan Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Wai Ki Chan
    Nominee Director

FAQs on SoftTech Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SoftTech Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹156.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is 25.62 and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is 1.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SoftTech Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹153.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SoftTech Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SoftTech Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹203.35 and 52-week low of SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is ₹121.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data