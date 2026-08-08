Here's the live share price of SoftTech Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SoftTech Engineers
|2.00
|0.75
|10.56
|46.55
|9.15
|41.08
|26.69
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SoftTech Engineers has gained 9.15% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, SoftTech Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|416.18
|418
|10
|410.6
|413.65
|20
|410.07
|405.17
|50
|356.88
|372.83
|100
|325.58
|350.3
|200
|342.58
|345.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SoftTech Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 81.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|SoftTech Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting On August 12, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|SoftTech Engineers - Submission Of Certificate Under Regulation 76 Of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|SoftTech Engineers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|SoftTech Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jun 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|SoftTech Engineers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
SoftTech Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30107PN1996PLC016718 and registration number is 016718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SoftTech Engineers is ₹419.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SoftTech Engineers is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SoftTech Engineers is ₹580.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SoftTech Engineers are ₹419.20 and ₹419.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SoftTech Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SoftTech Engineers is ₹440.90 and 52-week low of SoftTech Engineers is ₹212.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SoftTech Engineers has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, 10.56% over 3 months, 9.15% over 1 year, 41.08% across 3 years, and 26.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SoftTech Engineers are 123.40 and 3.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global