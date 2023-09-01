Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Softsol India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOFTSOL INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹186.00 Closed
-0.19-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Softsol India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.65₹186.00
₹186.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.95₹289.95
₹186.00
Open Price
₹182.65
Prev. Close
₹186.35
Volume
1,443

Softsol India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1187.12
  • R2188.23
  • R3190.47
  • Pivot
    184.88
  • S1183.77
  • S2181.53
  • S3180.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5104.28193.41
  • 10107.56202.38
  • 20111.17213.1
  • 50119.62206.56
  • 100131.44189.12
  • 200157.06172.58

Softsol India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.04-33.2327.6630.0745.88209.74476.74
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Softsol India Ltd. Share Holdings

Softsol India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of Shares

About Softsol India Ltd.

Softsol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011771 and registration number is 011771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Madala
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Rao Madala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Naga Padmavalli Kilari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Veeraghavulu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. T Hanuman Chowdary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B S Srinivasan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Softsol India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Softsol India Ltd.?

The market cap of Softsol India Ltd. is ₹274.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Softsol India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Softsol India Ltd. is 42.8 and PB ratio of Softsol India Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Softsol India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softsol India Ltd. is ₹186.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Softsol India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Softsol India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Softsol India Ltd. is ₹289.95 and 52-week low of Softsol India Ltd. is ₹95.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data