Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of Shares
Softsol India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1990PLC011771 and registration number is 011771. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Softsol India Ltd. is ₹274.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Softsol India Ltd. is 42.8 and PB ratio of Softsol India Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softsol India Ltd. is ₹186.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Softsol India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Softsol India Ltd. is ₹289.95 and 52-week low of Softsol India Ltd. is ₹95.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.