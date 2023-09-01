What is the Market Cap of Softsol India Ltd.? The market cap of Softsol India Ltd. is ₹274.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Softsol India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Softsol India Ltd. is 42.8 and PB ratio of Softsol India Ltd. is 2.07 as on .

What is the share price of Softsol India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softsol India Ltd. is ₹186.00 as on .