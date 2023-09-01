Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.15
|-16.16
|-2.63
|-47.74
|1,360.53
|1,360.53
|1,360.53
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1993PLC020939 and registration number is 020939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹25.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is 1387.5 and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹11.15 and 52-week low of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.