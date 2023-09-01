Follow Us

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOFTRAK VENTURE INVESTMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.55 Closed
-1.07-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.33₹5.81
₹5.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.37₹11.15
₹5.55
Open Price
₹5.33
Prev. Close
₹5.61
Volume
34,435

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.8
  • R26.04
  • R36.28
  • Pivot
    5.56
  • S15.32
  • S25.08
  • S34.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 505.61
  • 100.285.66
  • 2005.82
  • 5006.03
  • 10005.71
  • 2000.680

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.15-16.16-2.63-47.741,360.531,360.531,360.53
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. Share Holdings

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1993PLC020939 and registration number is 020939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raghvendra Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhoomiben Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sunny Darji
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sarjeevan Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.?

The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹25.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is 1387.5 and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹11.15 and 52-week low of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

