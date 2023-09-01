What is the Market Cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.? The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹25.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.? P/E ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is 1387.5 and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is 0.58 as on .

What is the share price of Softrak Venture Investment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on .