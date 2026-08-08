What is the share price of Softrak Venture Investment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softrak Venture Investment is ₹1.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Softrak Venture Investment? The Softrak Venture Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Softrak Venture Investment? The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹68.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Softrak Venture Investment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Softrak Venture Investment are ₹1.55 and ₹1.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Softrak Venture Investment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Softrak Venture Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹3.30 and 52-week low of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹1.01 as on .

How has the Softrak Venture Investment performed historically in terms of returns? The Softrak Venture Investment has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -12.14% over 3 months, -30.28% over 1 year, 35.35% across 3 years, and 109.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment are 434.29 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global