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Softrak Venture Investment Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOFTRAK VENTURE INVESTMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Softrak Venture Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.52 Closed
2.01₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Softrak Venture Investment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.42₹1.55
₹1.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.01₹3.30
₹1.52
Open Price
₹1.53
Prev. Close
₹1.49
Volume
32,214

Source: Dion Global

Softrak Venture Investment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Softrak Venture Investment		0.66-9.52-12.14-27.62-30.2835.35109.13
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Softrak Venture Investment has declined 30.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Softrak Venture Investment has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Softrak Venture Investment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Softrak Venture Investment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.571.54
101.561.56
201.611.57
501.521.58
1001.621.65
2001.921.83

Source: Dion Global

Softrak Venture Investment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Softrak Venture Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Softrak Venture Investment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTSoftrak Venture Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
Jul 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTSoftrak Venture Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTSoftrak Venture Inv. - Reg 32
May 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTSoftrak Venture Inv. - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTSoftrak Venture Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Yea

Source: Dion Global

About Softrak Venture Investment

Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1993PLC020939 and registration number is 020939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raghvendra Kulkarni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Trivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunny Darji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarjeevan Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Softrak Venture Investment Share Price

What is the share price of Softrak Venture Investment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softrak Venture Investment is ₹1.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Softrak Venture Investment?

The Softrak Venture Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Softrak Venture Investment?

The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹68.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Softrak Venture Investment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Softrak Venture Investment are ₹1.55 and ₹1.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Softrak Venture Investment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Softrak Venture Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹3.30 and 52-week low of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹1.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Softrak Venture Investment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Softrak Venture Investment has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -12.14% over 3 months, -30.28% over 1 year, 35.35% across 3 years, and 109.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment are 434.29 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Softrak Venture Investment News

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