Here's the live share price of Softrak Venture Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Softrak Venture Investment
|0.66
|-9.52
|-12.14
|-27.62
|-30.28
|35.35
|109.13
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Softrak Venture Investment has declined 30.28% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Softrak Venture Investment has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.57
|1.54
|10
|1.56
|1.56
|20
|1.61
|1.57
|50
|1.52
|1.58
|100
|1.62
|1.65
|200
|1.92
|1.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Softrak Venture Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Softrak Venture Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Softrak Venture Inv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Softrak Venture Inv. - Reg 32
|May 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Softrak Venture Inv. - Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Softrak Venture Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report For The Quarter And Yea
Source: Dion Global
Softrak Venture Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1993PLC020939 and registration number is 020939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Softrak Venture Investment is ₹1.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Softrak Venture Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹68.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Softrak Venture Investment are ₹1.55 and ₹1.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Softrak Venture Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹3.30 and 52-week low of Softrak Venture Investment is ₹1.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Softrak Venture Investment has shown returns of 2.01% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -12.14% over 3 months, -30.28% over 1 year, 35.35% across 3 years, and 109.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Softrak Venture Investment are 434.29 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global