  • MORE MARKET STATS

SoftBank’s profit on DoorDash IPO will offset WeWork disaster, says analyst

By: |
December 13, 2020 6:28 PM

Ahead of the IPO, DoorDash had filed its IPO prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month reporting $1.9 billion in revenue for the nine months ended September 30 -- up from $587 million during the year-ago period.

As of September 30, 2020, the Vision Fund had put 75 million dollars in 83 companies including Indian companies such as Paytm, Delhivery, Grofers, Policy Bazaar, OYO, Ola, etc.

Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank Group’s around $10 billion profit from its investment in the food delivery startup DoorDash’s IPO will offset the losses the Japanese conglomerate incurred from coworking company WeWork’s failed IPO, according to Astris Advisory Japan’s Chief Investment Advisor and Founder David Gibson. “They’re going to book 10 billion gain, that offsets the disaster of WeWork only a few quarters ago,” he told CNBC. According to SoftBank, its Vision Fund business had recorded a $17.7 billion loss in the last fiscal year following writing down the value of investments including Uber and WeWork. The overall operating loss for SoftBank was $12.7 billion and a net loss of $9 billion, according to a company statement.

Gibson said that around $2 billion SoftBank’s investment in the Doordash IPO — a stake which is now worth over $12 billion, giving it a $10 billion profit. “Suddenly Masa goes from losing to being hero very quickly,” said Gibson. Ahead of the IPO, DoorDash had filed its IPO prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month reporting $1.9 billion in revenue for the nine months ended September 30 — up from $587 million during the year-ago period. Importantly, with revenue growth, its losses reduced to $149 million over the same period in 2020 down from $533 million over the had 1 million delivery workers and over 18 million customers.

Related News

Also read: Facebook India’s FY20 profit, revenue growth rates fall from previous year; expenses up 42%

SoftBank’s first Vision Fund, which had raised a commitment of $98.6 billion had received a commitment worth $65.5 billion from the third party or external investors while $33.1 billion was committed by SBG and its subsidiaries. As of September 30, 2020, the fund had put $75 million in 83 companies including Indian companies such as Paytm, Delhivery, Grofers, Policy Bazaar, OYO, Ola, etc. The fund recorded $7.6 billion of unrealized valuation gain, of which $4 billion was recorded on unlisted companies in its portfolio. SoftBank Group had reported a $6.1 billion profit for the September quarter in comparison to the $6.5 billion loss in the year-ago period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. SoftBanks profit on DoorDash IPO will offset WeWork disaster says analyst
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Government plans third tranche of Bharat Bond ETF this fiscal
2Foreign investors stock up on Indian equities with record Rs 1.4 lakh crore net inflow; dump debt securities
3Macroeconomic data, US Fed interest rate decision to drive markets this week: Analysts