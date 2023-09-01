Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sofcom Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC010192 and registration number is 010192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹26.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is 40.66 and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is 5.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹63.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sofcom Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹103.75 and 52-week low of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.