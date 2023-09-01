What is the Market Cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹26.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is 40.66 and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is 5.62 as on .

What is the share price of Sofcom Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹63.68 as on .