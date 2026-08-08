What is the share price of Sofcom Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sofcom Systems is ₹20.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sofcom Systems? The Sofcom Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sofcom Systems? The market cap of Sofcom Systems is ₹48.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sofcom Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sofcom Systems are ₹20.85 and ₹19.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sofcom Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sofcom Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sofcom Systems is ₹97.50 and 52-week low of Sofcom Systems is ₹17.23 as on .

How has the Sofcom Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Sofcom Systems has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -77.55% over 1 year, -33.05% across 3 years, and 11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems are 93.90 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global