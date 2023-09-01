Follow Us

SOFCOM SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.68 Closed
-1.99-1.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sofcom Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.68₹63.68
₹63.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.25₹103.75
₹63.68
Open Price
₹63.68
Prev. Close
₹64.97
Volume
91

Sofcom Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R163.68
  • R263.68
  • R363.68
  • Pivot
    63.68
  • S163.68
  • S263.68
  • S363.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.2364.59
  • 1049.0964.41
  • 2045.9763.66
  • 5036.0560.89
  • 10029.3360.53
  • 20021.260

Sofcom Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.454.4134.72-31.84116.60309.78294.30
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Sofcom Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Sofcom Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Sofcom Systems Ltd.

Sofcom Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC010192 and registration number is 010192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nawratan Mall Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganeshprasad Pratap Murarika
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Nahar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sofcom Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹26.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is 40.66 and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is 5.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sofcom Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹63.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sofcom Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sofcom Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹103.75 and 52-week low of Sofcom Systems Ltd. is ₹26.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

