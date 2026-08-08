Here's the live share price of Sofcom Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sofcom Systems
|0.70
|-4.08
|-20.00
|-33.91
|-77.55
|-33.05
|11.22
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sofcom Systems has declined 77.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sofcom Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.61
|20.13
|10
|19.08
|19.8
|20
|19.43
|19.76
|50
|20.25
|20.72
|100
|22.72
|24.07
|200
|32.46
|32.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sofcom Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Sofcom Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Q
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Sofcom Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Sofcom Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Sofcom Systems - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Update On Change In Registered Office Of The Company
|May 19, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Sofcom Systems - Results - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sofcom Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC010192 and registration number is 010192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sofcom Systems is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sofcom Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sofcom Systems is ₹48.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sofcom Systems are ₹20.85 and ₹19.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sofcom Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sofcom Systems is ₹97.50 and 52-week low of Sofcom Systems is ₹17.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sofcom Systems has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -77.55% over 1 year, -33.05% across 3 years, and 11.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems are 93.90 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global