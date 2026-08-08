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Sofcom Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOFCOM SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Sofcom Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.00 Closed
-2.53₹ -0.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sofcom Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.68₹20.85
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.23₹97.50
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.59
Prev. Close
₹20.52
Volume
1,22,524

Source: Dion Global

Sofcom Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sofcom Systems		0.70-4.08-20.00-33.91-77.55-33.0511.22
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sofcom Systems has declined 77.55% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sofcom Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Sofcom Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sofcom Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.6120.13
1019.0819.8
2019.4319.76
5020.2520.72
10022.7224.07
20032.4632.65

Source: Dion Global

Sofcom Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sofcom Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sofcom Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTSofcom Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Q
Jul 10, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTSofcom Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTSofcom Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTSofcom Systems - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Update On Change In Registered Office Of The Company
May 19, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSofcom Systems - Results - Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sofcom Systems

Sofcom Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200RJ1995PLC010192 and registration number is 010192. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Ratilal Rupawala
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Ms. Tanvi Jay Rupawala
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jitendra Kansariwala Thakordass
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Jayeshchandra Bhagatwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Denish Shashikant Marwadi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sofcom Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Sofcom Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sofcom Systems is ₹20.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sofcom Systems?

The Sofcom Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sofcom Systems?

The market cap of Sofcom Systems is ₹48.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sofcom Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sofcom Systems are ₹20.85 and ₹19.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sofcom Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sofcom Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sofcom Systems is ₹97.50 and 52-week low of Sofcom Systems is ₹17.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sofcom Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sofcom Systems has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -4.08% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -77.55% over 1 year, -33.05% across 3 years, and 11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sofcom Systems are 93.90 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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