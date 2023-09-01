Follow Us

SNL Bearings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SNL BEARINGS LTD.

Sector : Bearings | Smallcap | BSE
₹343.85 Closed
-1.43-5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SNL Bearings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹340.00₹348.95
₹343.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹239.70₹405.00
₹343.85
Open Price
₹343.30
Prev. Close
₹348.85
Volume
4,512

SNL Bearings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1348.97
  • R2353.43
  • R3357.92
  • Pivot
    344.48
  • S1340.02
  • S2335.53
  • S3331.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5294.65348.38
  • 10295.57345.39
  • 20293.78342
  • 50293.7332.35
  • 100289.08317.19
  • 200284.28302.28

SNL Bearings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.92-1.9823.1231.3117.58155.85-6.51
4.611.076.882.21-0.94301.75185.08
1.95-3.5015.6015.126.02220.50189.83
-0.19-9.53-3.839.143.53184.09384.84
6.313.2955.1495.6366.22216.6855.99
13.1111.319.2652.8864.62258.1471.30
0.717.297.6060.14105.60756.181,389.75
18.4966.06114.23141.96389.30954.55723.15
9.4116.9245.8256.2945.45125.266.98
10.2811.3549.2444.3614.18353.60-8.34
1.98-5.956.5933.2081.42386.82134.02
-7.62-14.29-20.00-2.76-14.899.09-79.20
-1.021.8825.4948.2770.08987.74104.17

SNL Bearings Ltd. Share Holdings

SNL Bearings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About SNL Bearings Ltd.

SNL Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC134191 and registration number is 134191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Harshbeena Zaveri
    Chairman
  • Mr. Satish Rangani
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sahai
    Director
  • Mr. Arvinder Singh Kohli
    Director
  • Mr. Claude Alex D�Gama Rose
    Director
  • Mr. Kaiyomarz Minoo Marfatia
    Director

FAQs on SNL Bearings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SNL Bearings Ltd.?

The market cap of SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹124.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SNL Bearings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SNL Bearings Ltd. is 15.76 and PB ratio of SNL Bearings Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SNL Bearings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹343.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SNL Bearings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SNL Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹405.00 and 52-week low of SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹239.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

