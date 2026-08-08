What is the share price of SNL Bearings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SNL Bearings is ₹396.15 as on .

What kind of stock is SNL Bearings? The SNL Bearings is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SNL Bearings? The market cap of SNL Bearings is ₹143.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SNL Bearings? Today’s highest and lowest price of SNL Bearings are ₹399.50 and ₹385.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SNL Bearings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SNL Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SNL Bearings is ₹423.50 and 52-week low of SNL Bearings is ₹299.70 as on .

How has the SNL Bearings performed historically in terms of returns? The SNL Bearings has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -0.16% over 3 months, 6.71% over 1 year, 6.98% across 3 years, and 10.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SNL Bearings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SNL Bearings are 12.32 and 1.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global