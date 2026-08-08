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SNL Bearings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SNL BEARINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of SNL Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹396.15 Closed
2.87₹ 11.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SNL Bearings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.10₹399.50
₹396.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹299.70₹423.50
₹396.15
Open Price
₹385.95
Prev. Close
₹385.10
Volume
8,487

Source: Dion Global

SNL Bearings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SNL Bearings		2.844.610.139.667.027.0910.30
TVS Holdings		0.373.750.92-3.3729.7240.4633.07
Belrise Industries		4.927.848.9834.1881.1736.6220.59
Keto Motors		0-10.1886.4386.4386.43137.0991.93
Kross		4.0314.29-5.36-5.2920.43-7.71-4.70
Neetu Yoshi		4.8312.9042.2482.3247.2614.388.40
CLN Energy		3.95-4.7628.2135.141.4225.3014.49
Bhagwati Autocast		-4.5334.9014.675.8499.8513.3133.63
Autofurnish		0.085.1832.7832.7832.789.915.83
Resourceful Automobile		0-27.02-27.42-13.04-23.93-30.22-19.42
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		17.12-36.50-48.90-37.16-60.55-25.48-6.90

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SNL Bearings has gained 7.02% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (29.72%), Belrise Industries (81.17%), Keto Motors (86.43%). From a 5 year perspective, SNL Bearings has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.07%) and Belrise Industries (20.59%).

SNL Bearings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SNL Bearings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5382.3384.04
10381.81383.02
20381.06381.88
50378.65377.79
100364.58373.05
200369.13372.3

Source: Dion Global

SNL Bearings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SNL Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SNL Bearings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTSNL Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTSNL Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTSNL Bearings - Disclosure Of Un-Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 02:32 AM IST ISTSNL Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026, Under Regulation 30 Of The Securit
Aug 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSNL Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 06.08.2026

Source: Dion Global

About SNL Bearings

SNL Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC134191 and registration number is 134191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harshbeena Zaveri
    Chairman
  • Mr. Satish Rangani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvinder Singh Kohli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Claude Alex D�Gama Rose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaiyomarz Minoo Marfatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Reshmi Panicker
    Independent Director

FAQs on SNL Bearings Share Price

What is the share price of SNL Bearings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SNL Bearings is ₹396.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SNL Bearings?

The SNL Bearings is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SNL Bearings?

The market cap of SNL Bearings is ₹143.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SNL Bearings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SNL Bearings are ₹399.50 and ₹385.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SNL Bearings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SNL Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SNL Bearings is ₹423.50 and 52-week low of SNL Bearings is ₹299.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SNL Bearings performed historically in terms of returns?

The SNL Bearings has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -0.16% over 3 months, 6.71% over 1 year, 6.98% across 3 years, and 10.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SNL Bearings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SNL Bearings are 12.32 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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