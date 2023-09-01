Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.92
|-1.98
|23.12
|31.31
|17.58
|155.85
|-6.51
|4.61
|1.07
|6.88
|2.21
|-0.94
|301.75
|185.08
|1.95
|-3.50
|15.60
|15.12
|6.02
|220.50
|189.83
|-0.19
|-9.53
|-3.83
|9.14
|3.53
|184.09
|384.84
|6.31
|3.29
|55.14
|95.63
|66.22
|216.68
|55.99
|13.11
|11.31
|9.26
|52.88
|64.62
|258.14
|71.30
|0.71
|7.29
|7.60
|60.14
|105.60
|756.18
|1,389.75
|18.49
|66.06
|114.23
|141.96
|389.30
|954.55
|723.15
|9.41
|16.92
|45.82
|56.29
|45.45
|125.26
|6.98
|10.28
|11.35
|49.24
|44.36
|14.18
|353.60
|-8.34
|1.98
|-5.95
|6.59
|33.20
|81.42
|386.82
|134.02
|-7.62
|-14.29
|-20.00
|-2.76
|-14.89
|9.09
|-79.20
|-1.02
|1.88
|25.49
|48.27
|70.08
|987.74
|104.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
SNL Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC134191 and registration number is 134191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹124.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SNL Bearings Ltd. is 15.76 and PB ratio of SNL Bearings Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹343.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SNL Bearings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹405.00 and 52-week low of SNL Bearings Ltd. is ₹239.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.