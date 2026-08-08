Here's the live share price of SNL Bearings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SNL Bearings
|2.84
|4.61
|0.13
|9.66
|7.02
|7.09
|10.30
|TVS Holdings
|0.37
|3.75
|0.92
|-3.37
|29.72
|40.46
|33.07
|Belrise Industries
|4.92
|7.84
|8.98
|34.18
|81.17
|36.62
|20.59
|Keto Motors
|0
|-10.18
|86.43
|86.43
|86.43
|137.09
|91.93
|Kross
|4.03
|14.29
|-5.36
|-5.29
|20.43
|-7.71
|-4.70
|Neetu Yoshi
|4.83
|12.90
|42.24
|82.32
|47.26
|14.38
|8.40
|CLN Energy
|3.95
|-4.76
|28.21
|35.14
|1.42
|25.30
|14.49
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-4.53
|34.90
|14.67
|5.84
|99.85
|13.31
|33.63
|Autofurnish
|0.08
|5.18
|32.78
|32.78
|32.78
|9.91
|5.83
|Resourceful Automobile
|0
|-27.02
|-27.42
|-13.04
|-23.93
|-30.22
|-19.42
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|17.12
|-36.50
|-48.90
|-37.16
|-60.55
|-25.48
|-6.90
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SNL Bearings has gained 7.02% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (29.72%), Belrise Industries (81.17%), Keto Motors (86.43%). From a 5 year perspective, SNL Bearings has underperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (33.07%) and Belrise Industries (20.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|382.3
|384.04
|10
|381.81
|383.02
|20
|381.06
|381.88
|50
|378.65
|377.79
|100
|364.58
|373.05
|200
|369.13
|372.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SNL Bearings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|SNL Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|SNL Bearings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|SNL Bearings - Disclosure Of Un-Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:32 AM IST IST
|SNL Bearings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026, Under Regulation 30 Of The Securit
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|SNL Bearings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 06.08.2026
Source: Dion Global
SNL Bearings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1979PLC134191 and registration number is 134191. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SNL Bearings is ₹396.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SNL Bearings is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SNL Bearings is ₹143.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SNL Bearings are ₹399.50 and ₹385.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SNL Bearings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SNL Bearings is ₹423.50 and 52-week low of SNL Bearings is ₹299.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SNL Bearings has shown returns of 2.57% over the past day, 4.3% for the past month, -0.16% over 3 months, 6.71% over 1 year, 6.98% across 3 years, and 10.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SNL Bearings are 12.32 and 1.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global