Here's the live share price of Snehaa Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Snehaa Organics has declined 17.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.17%.
Snehaa Organics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Snehaa Organics
|-2.28
|-7.31
|-41.56
|-61.17
|-61.17
|-27.05
|-17.24
|Marico
|-3.85
|6.32
|9.64
|6.04
|31.14
|15.97
|13.75
|Patanjali Foods
|-3.75
|-0.62
|-9.43
|-16.96
|-13.78
|16.48
|15.14
|AWL Agri Business
|-5.97
|-16.19
|-27.17
|-32.54
|-25.72
|-24.48
|-7.64
|Manorama Industries
|-2.08
|2.81
|5.12
|3.67
|79.11
|87.37
|46.52
|Gokul Agro Resources
|-7.37
|-3.16
|-21.78
|-5.95
|28.89
|41.68
|68.88
|Sundrop Brands
|-3.11
|3.61
|-13.39
|-26.38
|-22.01
|-10.23
|-4.90
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-0.71
|-3.01
|-14.60
|-27.99
|-27.59
|1.74
|3.81
|KN Agri Resources
|4.37
|11.26
|-6.65
|-10.90
|-13.00
|15.50
|5.27
|Modi Naturals
|-6.68
|-12.79
|-25.33
|-25.33
|-25.33
|-9.28
|-5.68
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|-9.43
|2.96
|-8.25
|-8.71
|-24.72
|3.65
|13.88
|Kriti Nutrients
|-2.30
|-8.88
|-11.64
|-33.34
|-24.42
|13.36
|4.13
|Ramdevbaba Solvent
|-5.15
|-5.98
|-19.80
|-33.61
|-22.15
|-11.69
|-7.19
|M K Proteins
|-6.76
|-7.47
|-21.46
|-26.37
|-26.93
|-42.44
|40.64
|Raj Oil Mills
|-2.54
|-5.11
|-17.56
|-16.40
|-7.88
|2.74
|-13.60
|Rajgor Castor Derivatives
|-7.16
|-0.83
|18.23
|-13.36
|8.35
|-26.76
|-17.05
|N K Industries
|0.91
|-1.87
|-8.51
|-6.52
|11.03
|19.94
|22.31
|Sanwaria Consumer
|-16.00
|-27.59
|-22.22
|-43.24
|-48.78
|-27.45
|-25.25
|Shree Ram Proteins
|0
|-7.02
|-20.90
|-20.90
|-48.04
|-51.50
|-27.61
|Shanti Overseas (India)
|-2.27
|-1.29
|-24.40
|-26.73
|-34.85
|-25.06
|-22.11
Over the last one year, Snehaa Organics has declined 61.17% compared to peers like Marico (31.14%), Patanjali Foods (-13.78%), AWL Agri Business (-25.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Snehaa Organics has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.75%) and Patanjali Foods (15.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46
|45.69
|10
|46.8
|46.36
|20
|47.34
|47.75
|50
|54.8
|54.76
|100
|68.83
|68.48
|200
|42.33
|0
In the latest quarter, Snehaa Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Snehaa Organics fact sheet for more information
Snehaa Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290TG2022PLC164443 and registration number is 164443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Snehaa Organics is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Snehaa Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Snehaa Organics is ₹45.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Snehaa Organics are ₹45.30 and ₹45.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Snehaa Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Snehaa Organics is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Snehaa Organics is ₹39.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Snehaa Organics has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -10.0% for the past month, -43.04% over 3 months, -61.17% over 1 year, -27.05% across 3 years, and -17.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Snehaa Organics are 0.00 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.