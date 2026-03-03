Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Snehaa Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SNEHAA ORGANICS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Snehaa Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.00 Closed
-2.70₹ -1.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Snehaa Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹45.30
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.35₹122.00
₹45.00
Open Price
₹45.30
Prev. Close
₹46.25
Volume
4,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Snehaa Organics has declined 17.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.17%.

Snehaa Organics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Snehaa Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Snehaa Organics		-2.28-7.31-41.56-61.17-61.17-27.05-17.24
Marico		-3.856.329.646.0431.1415.9713.75
Patanjali Foods		-3.75-0.62-9.43-16.96-13.7816.4815.14
AWL Agri Business		-5.97-16.19-27.17-32.54-25.72-24.48-7.64
Manorama Industries		-2.082.815.123.6779.1187.3746.52
Gokul Agro Resources		-7.37-3.16-21.78-5.9528.8941.6868.88
Sundrop Brands		-3.113.61-13.39-26.38-22.01-10.23-4.90
Jayant Agro Organics		-0.71-3.01-14.60-27.99-27.591.743.81
KN Agri Resources		4.3711.26-6.65-10.90-13.0015.505.27
Modi Naturals		-6.68-12.79-25.33-25.33-25.33-9.28-5.68
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-9.432.96-8.25-8.71-24.723.6513.88
Kriti Nutrients		-2.30-8.88-11.64-33.34-24.4213.364.13
Ramdevbaba Solvent		-5.15-5.98-19.80-33.61-22.15-11.69-7.19
M K Proteins		-6.76-7.47-21.46-26.37-26.93-42.4440.64
Raj Oil Mills		-2.54-5.11-17.56-16.40-7.882.74-13.60
Rajgor Castor Derivatives		-7.16-0.8318.23-13.368.35-26.76-17.05
N K Industries		0.91-1.87-8.51-6.5211.0319.9422.31
Sanwaria Consumer		-16.00-27.59-22.22-43.24-48.78-27.45-25.25
Shree Ram Proteins		0-7.02-20.90-20.90-48.04-51.50-27.61
Shanti Overseas (India)		-2.27-1.29-24.40-26.73-34.85-25.06-22.11

Over the last one year, Snehaa Organics has declined 61.17% compared to peers like Marico (31.14%), Patanjali Foods (-13.78%), AWL Agri Business (-25.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Snehaa Organics has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.75%) and Patanjali Foods (15.14%).

Snehaa Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Snehaa Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54645.69
1046.846.36
2047.3447.75
5054.854.76
10068.8368.48
20042.330

Snehaa Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Snehaa Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.14%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Snehaa Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Snehaa Organics fact sheet for more information

About Snehaa Organics

Snehaa Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290TG2022PLC164443 and registration number is 164443. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nandigala Venkata Sai Kiran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandigala Venkata Sai Harish
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Samhitha Reddy Tera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Khushbu Kachhawa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gurprit Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Snehaa Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Snehaa Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Snehaa Organics is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Snehaa Organics?

The Snehaa Organics is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Snehaa Organics?

The market cap of Snehaa Organics is ₹45.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Snehaa Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Snehaa Organics are ₹45.30 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Snehaa Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Snehaa Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Snehaa Organics is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Snehaa Organics is ₹39.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Snehaa Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Snehaa Organics has shown returns of -2.7% over the past day, -10.0% for the past month, -43.04% over 3 months, -61.17% over 1 year, -27.05% across 3 years, and -17.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Snehaa Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Snehaa Organics are 0.00 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Snehaa Organics News

More Snehaa Organics News
icon
Market Pulse