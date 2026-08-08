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SMVD Poly Pack Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMVD POLY PACK

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of SMVD Poly Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SMVD Poly Pack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹14.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.60₹14.60
₹14.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹14.60

Source: Dion Global

SMVD Poly Pack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SMVD Poly Pack		020.6626.9664.9728.079.9018.08
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.500.1227.9163.26112.9196.3552.38
Time Technoplast		-1.7616.349.514.63-8.8942.9636.44
Safari Industries (India)		-4.68-7.69-3.34-31.51-27.670.5233.31
EPL		1.03-8.31-4.112.450.481.05-1.90
AGI Greenpac		0.080.0911.8711.54-23.402.9624.00
VIP Industries		5.374.03-2.42-17.95-30.02-20.38-4.81
Uflex		3.8413.479.80-2.20-16.055.75-2.86
Polyplex Corporation		0.968.8618.6625.93-1.77-4.08-6.36
Jindal Poly Films		-2.10-0.10-14.4545.4716.17-0.81-11.46
Xpro India		-26.77-21.98-6.3910.12-2.378.1644.18
Knack Packaging		9.5713.8613.8613.8613.864.422.63
Cosmo First		0.024.6416.0541.26-13.8810.99-0.29
Huhtamaki India		-7.7828.9547.5344.7431.133.09-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.54-3.59-8.82-11.16-13.90-4.523.85
Ester Industries		-0.63-4.77-11.60-10.33-19.58-4.94-9.98
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6617.1846.6730.6970.2638.4621.56
Oricon Enterprises		0.61-3.56-16.12-17.910.6730.0611.40
Hitech Corporation		0.662.32118.35101.5175.5011.037.31
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.02-13.71-22.32-35.88-15.8126.8624.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SMVD Poly Pack has gained 28.07% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, SMVD Poly Pack has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).

SMVD Poly Pack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SMVD Poly Pack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.8313.51
1012.0712.69
2010.9911.64
509.6211.25
10013.6212.07
20013.1512.56

Source: Dion Global

SMVD Poly Pack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SMVD Poly Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SMVD Poly Pack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SMVD Poly Pack fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About SMVD Poly Pack

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB2010PLC141483 and registration number is 141483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Varun Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sumit Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on SMVD Poly Pack Share Price

What is the share price of SMVD Poly Pack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SMVD Poly Pack?

The SMVD Poly Pack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of SMVD Poly Pack?

The market cap of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SMVD Poly Pack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SMVD Poly Pack are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMVD Poly Pack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMVD Poly Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.60 and 52-week low of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SMVD Poly Pack performed historically in terms of returns?

The SMVD Poly Pack has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 20.66% for the past month, 26.96% over 3 months, 28.07% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and 18.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack are 0.49 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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