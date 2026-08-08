Here's the live share price of SMVD Poly Pack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SMVD Poly Pack
|0
|20.66
|26.96
|64.97
|28.07
|9.90
|18.08
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.50
|0.12
|27.91
|63.26
|112.91
|96.35
|52.38
|Time Technoplast
|-1.76
|16.34
|9.51
|4.63
|-8.89
|42.96
|36.44
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.68
|-7.69
|-3.34
|-31.51
|-27.67
|0.52
|33.31
|EPL
|1.03
|-8.31
|-4.11
|2.45
|0.48
|1.05
|-1.90
|AGI Greenpac
|0.08
|0.09
|11.87
|11.54
|-23.40
|2.96
|24.00
|VIP Industries
|5.37
|4.03
|-2.42
|-17.95
|-30.02
|-20.38
|-4.81
|Uflex
|3.84
|13.47
|9.80
|-2.20
|-16.05
|5.75
|-2.86
|Polyplex Corporation
|0.96
|8.86
|18.66
|25.93
|-1.77
|-4.08
|-6.36
|Jindal Poly Films
|-2.10
|-0.10
|-14.45
|45.47
|16.17
|-0.81
|-11.46
|Xpro India
|-26.77
|-21.98
|-6.39
|10.12
|-2.37
|8.16
|44.18
|Knack Packaging
|9.57
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|4.42
|2.63
|Cosmo First
|0.02
|4.64
|16.05
|41.26
|-13.88
|10.99
|-0.29
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.78
|28.95
|47.53
|44.74
|31.13
|3.09
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.54
|-3.59
|-8.82
|-11.16
|-13.90
|-4.52
|3.85
|Ester Industries
|-0.63
|-4.77
|-11.60
|-10.33
|-19.58
|-4.94
|-9.98
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.66
|17.18
|46.67
|30.69
|70.26
|38.46
|21.56
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.61
|-3.56
|-16.12
|-17.91
|0.67
|30.06
|11.40
|Hitech Corporation
|0.66
|2.32
|118.35
|101.51
|75.50
|11.03
|7.31
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.02
|-13.71
|-22.32
|-35.88
|-15.81
|26.86
|24.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SMVD Poly Pack has gained 28.07% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, SMVD Poly Pack has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.83
|13.51
|10
|12.07
|12.69
|20
|10.99
|11.64
|50
|9.62
|11.25
|100
|13.62
|12.07
|200
|13.15
|12.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SMVD Poly Pack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.04%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the SMVD Poly Pack fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB2010PLC141483 and registration number is 141483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SMVD Poly Pack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SMVD Poly Pack are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMVD Poly Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.60 and 52-week low of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹5.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SMVD Poly Pack has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 20.66% for the past month, 26.96% over 3 months, 28.07% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and 18.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack are 0.49 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global