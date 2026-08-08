What is the share price of SMVD Poly Pack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.60 as on .

What kind of stock is SMVD Poly Pack? The SMVD Poly Pack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of SMVD Poly Pack? The market cap of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SMVD Poly Pack? Today’s highest and lowest price of SMVD Poly Pack are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMVD Poly Pack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMVD Poly Pack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹14.60 and 52-week low of SMVD Poly Pack is ₹5.60 as on .

How has the SMVD Poly Pack performed historically in terms of returns? The SMVD Poly Pack has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 20.66% for the past month, 26.96% over 3 months, 28.07% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and 18.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack are 0.49 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global