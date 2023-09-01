Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.00
|15.64
|-34.49
|-10.78
|-8.50
|103.97
|-4.97
|-3.22
|10.08
|9.38
|3.13
|11.02
|123.54
|6.95
|2.20
|26.34
|34.99
|81.13
|145.46
|793.26
|560.78
|-1.83
|-13.79
|-2.10
|22.36
|16.05
|-31.32
|62.12
|9.85
|-4.62
|-8.94
|-10.55
|-42.96
|79.35
|103.74
|26.55
|9.55
|15.22
|14.66
|-38.11
|42.88
|52.98
|5.32
|4.05
|50.23
|75.43
|20.99
|257.07
|-5.03
|6.93
|6.78
|1.75
|15.70
|-34.58
|55.54
|144.40
|7.08
|22.80
|68.62
|100.26
|52.68
|45.05
|45.05
|3.73
|0.66
|-7.57
|31.50
|36.83
|1.74
|-2.27
|-2.85
|2.37
|27.38
|70.35
|24.36
|6,201.36
|2,797.70
|11.63
|11.25
|20.41
|8.65
|-20.41
|184.42
|333.16
|7.29
|-6.91
|14.98
|45.88
|0.68
|298.65
|235.61
|3.91
|0.11
|-16.59
|15.86
|81.35
|256.96
|190.12
|2.47
|-12.48
|-14.63
|2.20
|-43.98
|48.60
|98.75
|-2.83
|6.95
|5.47
|11.49
|-14.08
|618.70
|540.42
|-5.56
|-2.87
|19.18
|16.40
|-8.26
|143.49
|86.01
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.50
|2.01
|17.19
|42.76
|1.46
|44.88
|44.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB2010PLC141483 and registration number is 141483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹10.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is 4.85 and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹19.16 and 52-week low of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.