SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SMVD POLY PACK LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.35 Closed
4.550.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.35₹10.35
₹10.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹19.16
₹10.35
Open Price
₹10.35
Prev. Close
₹9.90
Volume
8,080

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.35
  • R210.35
  • R310.35
  • Pivot
    10.35
  • S110.35
  • S210.35
  • S310.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.1510.4
  • 1013.410.56
  • 2014.4410.6
  • 5012.7611.33
  • 10011.4811.86
  • 2009.9611.43

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.0015.64-34.49-10.78-8.50103.97-4.97
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. Share Holdings

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About SMVD Poly Pack Ltd.

SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200WB2010PLC141483 and registration number is 141483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of semi-finished of plastic products (plastic plates, sheets, blocks, film, foil, strip etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Agarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Shruti Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bharti Ranga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Roongta
    Independent Director

FAQs on SMVD Poly Pack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd.?

The market cap of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹10.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is 4.85 and PB ratio of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹19.16 and 52-week low of SMVD Poly Pack Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

