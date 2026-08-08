Here's the live share price of SMS Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|0.99
|-10.95
|-10.15
|18.06
|76.22
|45.73
|15.18
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SMS Pharmaceuticals has gained 76.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, SMS Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|377.7
|368.94
|10
|382.1
|375.12
|20
|390.44
|381.82
|50
|384.69
|386.53
|100
|393.01
|380.57
|200
|354.58
|356.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SMS Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.83%, FII holding rose to 0.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|18,59,681
|0.23
|76.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|SMS Pharmaceuticals - Intimation On Tax Deduction At Source On Dividend
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|SMS Pharmaceuticals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|SMS Pharmaceuticals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|SMS Pharmaceuticals - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|SMS Pharmaceuticals - Fixation Of Record Date
Source: Dion Global
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1987PLC008066 and registration number is 008066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹377.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SMS Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,350.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SMS Pharmaceuticals are ₹380.50 and ₹359.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMS Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹446.50 and 52-week low of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹208.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SMS Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 5.8% over the past day, -10.95% for the past month, -10.15% over 3 months, 76.22% over 1 year, 45.73% across 3 years, and 15.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals are 32.71 and 4.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global