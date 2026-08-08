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SMS Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMS PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SMS Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹377.90 Closed
5.80₹ 20.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SMS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹359.00₹380.50
₹377.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹208.20₹446.50
₹377.90
Open Price
₹359.85
Prev. Close
₹357.20
Volume
21,882

Source: Dion Global

SMS Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SMS Pharmaceuticals		0.99-10.95-10.1518.0676.2245.7315.18
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SMS Pharmaceuticals has gained 76.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, SMS Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

SMS Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SMS Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5377.7368.94
10382.1375.12
20390.44381.82
50384.69386.53
100393.01380.57
200354.58356.1

Source: Dion Global

SMS Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SMS Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.83%, FII holding rose to 0.65%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
18,59,6810.2376.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SMS Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTSMS Pharmaceuticals - Intimation On Tax Deduction At Source On Dividend
Aug 01, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTSMS Pharmaceuticals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTSMS Pharmaceuticals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTSMS Pharmaceuticals - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 31, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSMS Pharmaceuticals - Fixation Of Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About SMS Pharmaceuticals

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1987PLC008066 and registration number is 008066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Potluri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vamsi Krishna Potluri
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Sunkara Venkata Satya Shiva Prasad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Trilok Potluri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sarvepalli Srinivas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharvan Kudaravalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Suresh Kumar Gangavarapu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Sree Bolleni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SMS Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of SMS Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹377.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SMS Pharmaceuticals?

The SMS Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,350.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SMS Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SMS Pharmaceuticals are ₹380.50 and ₹359.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMS Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMS Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹446.50 and 52-week low of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹208.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SMS Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The SMS Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 5.8% over the past day, -10.95% for the past month, -10.15% over 3 months, 76.22% over 1 year, 45.73% across 3 years, and 15.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals are 32.71 and 4.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SMS Pharmaceuticals News

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