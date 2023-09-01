Follow Us

SMS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹128.60 Closed
0.470.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.00₹130.35
₹128.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.55₹140.00
₹128.60
Open Price
₹129.45
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
1,27,767

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.13
  • R2131.92
  • R3133.48
  • Pivot
    128.57
  • S1126.78
  • S2125.22
  • S3123.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.79129.53
  • 1088.6129.01
  • 2088.59125.76
  • 5086.14114.75
  • 10084.17103.26
  • 20095.1995.35

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.208.2952.4386.1857.7654.9147.79
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2500.040

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1987PLC008066 and registration number is 008066. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 519.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Potluri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vamsi Krishna Potluri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarath Kumar Pakalapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharvan Kudaravalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sarvepalli Srinivas
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Neelaveni Thummala
    Independent Director

FAQs on SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,88.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 46.98 and PB ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹128.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹54.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

