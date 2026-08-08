What is the share price of SMS Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹377.90 as on .

What kind of stock is SMS Pharmaceuticals? The SMS Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,350.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SMS Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of SMS Pharmaceuticals are ₹380.50 and ₹359.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMS Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMS Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹446.50 and 52-week low of SMS Pharmaceuticals is ₹208.20 as on .

How has the SMS Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The SMS Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 5.8% over the past day, -10.95% for the past month, -10.15% over 3 months, 76.22% over 1 year, 45.73% across 3 years, and 15.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMS Pharmaceuticals are 32.71 and 4.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global