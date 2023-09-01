Follow Us

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹519.30 Closed
1.025.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹513.05₹520.50
₹519.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹490.60₹714.05
₹519.30
Open Price
₹515.70
Prev. Close
₹514.05
Volume
1,402

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1520.72
  • R2524.33
  • R3528.17
  • Pivot
    516.88
  • S1513.27
  • S2509.43
  • S3505.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5677.15510.99
  • 10671.25508.88
  • 20666.93509.72
  • 50678.13516.96
  • 100685.87531.82
  • 200694.28563.22

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.54-1.10-2.08-5.65-26.1614.1113.41
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. Share Holdings

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SMS Lifesciences India Ltd.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74930TG2006PLC050223 and registration number is 050223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 345.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. TVVSN Murthy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T V Praveen
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudeepthi Gopineedi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P Sarath Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shravan Kudaravalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatasubbarao Potluri
    Independent Director

FAQs on SMS Lifesciences India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd.?

The market cap of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹157.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. is 16.0 and PB ratio of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹519.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹714.05 and 52-week low of SMS Lifesciences India Ltd. is ₹490.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

