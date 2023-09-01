Follow Us

SMRUTHI ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹159.20 Closed
-1.36-2.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Smruthi Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹159.00₹163.70
₹159.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.95₹278.50
₹159.20
Open Price
₹159.00
Prev. Close
₹161.40
Volume
7,807

Smruthi Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1163.4
  • R2165.9
  • R3168.1
  • Pivot
    161.2
  • S1158.7
  • S2156.5
  • S3154

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5236.25161.14
  • 10245.3159.53
  • 20232.66154.27
  • 50206.24145.39
  • 100185.18144.34
  • 200215.05154

Smruthi Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.0632.2110.7030.28-6.67103.24226.15
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Smruthi Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Smruthi Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Smruthi Organics Ltd.

Smruthi Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1989PLC052562 and registration number is 052562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Purushotham Eaga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Eaga
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Smruthi Eaga
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. K Ramaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayant H Ranade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kashinath R Dhole
    Independent Director

FAQs on Smruthi Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹182.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is 30.16 and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is 2.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Smruthi Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹159.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smruthi Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smruthi Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹278.50 and 52-week low of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹110.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

