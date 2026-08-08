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Smruthi Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMRUTHI ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Smruthi Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.00 Closed
0.34₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Smruthi Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.40₹118.50
₹117.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹164.00
₹117.00
Open Price
₹118.00
Prev. Close
₹116.60
Volume
1,191

Source: Dion Global

Smruthi Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Smruthi Organics		3.59-4.92-2.70-0.13-17.87-8.67-20.85
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Smruthi Organics has declined 17.87% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Smruthi Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Smruthi Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Smruthi Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.3116.32
10114.92115.95
20117.27116.3
50117.73116.73
100115.42116.96
200118.95118.85

Source: Dion Global

Smruthi Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Smruthi Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Smruthi Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTSmruthi Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30Th J
Jul 17, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTSmruthi Organics - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTSmruthi Organics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 13, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTSmruthi Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 14, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTSmruthi Organics - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Smruthi Organics

Smruthi Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1989PLC052562 and registration number is 052562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Purushotham Eaga
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Eaga
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Smruthi Eaga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Wadgaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmaraj Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Smruthi Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Smruthi Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smruthi Organics is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Smruthi Organics?

The Smruthi Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smruthi Organics?

The market cap of Smruthi Organics is ₹133.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Smruthi Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Smruthi Organics are ₹118.50 and ₹114.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smruthi Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smruthi Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smruthi Organics is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Smruthi Organics is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Smruthi Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Smruthi Organics has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -2.7% over 3 months, -17.87% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -20.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics are 39.10 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Smruthi Organics News

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