What is the share price of Smruthi Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smruthi Organics is ₹117.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Smruthi Organics? The Smruthi Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smruthi Organics? The market cap of Smruthi Organics is ₹133.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Smruthi Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Smruthi Organics are ₹118.50 and ₹114.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smruthi Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smruthi Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smruthi Organics is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Smruthi Organics is ₹95.00 as on .

How has the Smruthi Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Smruthi Organics has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -2.7% over 3 months, -17.87% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -20.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics are 39.10 and 1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global