Here's the live share price of Smruthi Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Smruthi Organics
|3.59
|-4.92
|-2.70
|-0.13
|-17.87
|-8.67
|-20.85
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Smruthi Organics has declined 17.87% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Smruthi Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.3
|116.32
|10
|114.92
|115.95
|20
|117.27
|116.3
|50
|117.73
|116.73
|100
|115.42
|116.96
|200
|118.95
|118.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Smruthi Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Smruthi Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30Th J
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Smruthi Organics - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Smruthi Organics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Smruthi Organics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 14, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Smruthi Organics - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Smruthi Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1989PLC052562 and registration number is 052562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smruthi Organics is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smruthi Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Smruthi Organics is ₹133.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Smruthi Organics are ₹118.50 and ₹114.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smruthi Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smruthi Organics is ₹164.00 and 52-week low of Smruthi Organics is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smruthi Organics has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -2.7% over 3 months, -17.87% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -20.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics are 39.10 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global