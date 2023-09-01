What is the Market Cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd.? The market cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹182.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is 30.16 and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is 2.67 as on .

What is the share price of Smruthi Organics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹159.20 as on .