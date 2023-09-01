Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.06
|32.21
|10.70
|30.28
|-6.67
|103.24
|226.15
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Smruthi Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119PN1989PLC052562 and registration number is 052562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹182.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is 30.16 and PB ratio of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is 2.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹159.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smruthi Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹278.50 and 52-week low of Smruthi Organics Ltd. is ₹110.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.