SML Isuzu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101PB1983PLC005516 and registration number is 005516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 924.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.