SML ISUZU LTD.

Sector : Auto - LCVs/HCVs | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,304.25 Closed
-3.27-44.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SML Isuzu Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,264.10₹1,366.20
₹1,304.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹619.60₹1,401.95
₹1,304.25
Open Price
₹1,345.25
Prev. Close
₹1,348.35
Volume
1,03,310

SML Isuzu Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,361.83
  • R21,415.07
  • R31,463.93
  • Pivot
    1,312.97
  • S11,259.73
  • S21,210.87
  • S31,157.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5792.721,343.34
  • 10790.261,330.77
  • 20798.771,286.86
  • 50767.711,190.58
  • 100692.211,089.51
  • 200648.42965.89

SML Isuzu Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.6919.3518.2078.1473.83212.4651.92
1.04-5.0114.2443.5230.95325.17129.33
1.76-0.46-8.508.32-0.3459.5417.71
-0.890.0525.2528.0313.24167.8838.10
2.116.8362.45149.3393.841,726.64447.95
1.9935.0189.97180.12172.09220.83168.44

SML Isuzu Ltd. Share Holdings

SML Isuzu Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SML Isuzu Ltd.

SML Isuzu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101PB1983PLC005516 and registration number is 005516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 924.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Tuteja
    Chairman
  • Mr. J Yamanishi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sudhir Nayar
    Director
  • Dr. Vasantha S Bharucha
    Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Masaki Morohoshi
    Director
  • Mr. E Seto
    Director
  • Mr. Kazuo Goda
    Director
  • Mr. T Horikoshi
    Director

FAQs on SML Isuzu Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SML Isuzu Ltd.?

The market cap of SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹1,887.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SML Isuzu Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SML Isuzu Ltd. is 38.3 and PB ratio of SML Isuzu Ltd. is 10.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SML Isuzu Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹1,304.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SML Isuzu Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SML Isuzu Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹1,401.95 and 52-week low of SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹619.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

