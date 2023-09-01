Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.69
|19.35
|18.20
|78.14
|73.83
|212.46
|51.92
|1.04
|-5.01
|14.24
|43.52
|30.95
|325.17
|129.33
|1.76
|-0.46
|-8.50
|8.32
|-0.34
|59.54
|17.71
|-0.89
|0.05
|25.25
|28.03
|13.24
|167.88
|38.10
|2.11
|6.83
|62.45
|149.33
|93.84
|1,726.64
|447.95
|1.99
|35.01
|89.97
|180.12
|172.09
|220.83
|168.44
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SML Isuzu Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50101PB1983PLC005516 and registration number is 005516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 924.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹1,887.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SML Isuzu Ltd. is 38.3 and PB ratio of SML Isuzu Ltd. is 10.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹1,304.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SML Isuzu Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹1,401.95 and 52-week low of SML Isuzu Ltd. is ₹619.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.