SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. Share Price

SMIFS CAPITAL MARKETS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.10 Closed
-4.41-1.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.10₹44.50
₹40.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.90₹54.00
₹40.10
Open Price
₹44.50
Prev. Close
₹41.95
Volume
1,127

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.03
  • R245.97
  • R347.43
  • Pivot
    41.57
  • S138.63
  • S237.17
  • S334.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.0341.62
  • 1044.9141.33
  • 2044.340.98
  • 5042.840.54
  • 10041.6340.45
  • 20041.4740.69

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.20-0.996.544.13-1.1137.56-21.37
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. Share Holdings

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300WB1983PLC036342 and registration number is 036342. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Utsav Parekh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kishor Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Kayan
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.?

The market cap of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹22.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. is 42.98 and PB ratio of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹40.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹54.00 and 52-week low of SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd. is ₹34.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

