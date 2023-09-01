Follow Us

SMC Global Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹78.10 Closed
1.230.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SMC Global Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.70₹79.95
₹78.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.60₹90.80
₹78.10
Open Price
₹78.45
Prev. Close
₹77.15
Volume
3,32,088

SMC Global Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R179.47
  • R280.83
  • R381.72
  • Pivot
    78.58
  • S177.22
  • S276.33
  • S374.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.277.53
  • 1078.8977.36
  • 2078.6776.62
  • 5082.8975.54
  • 10086.2375.35
  • 20082.9376.32

SMC Global Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.086.306.523.16-11.31-17.77-17.77
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

SMC Global Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

SMC Global Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SMC Global Securities Ltd.

SMC Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063609 and registration number is 063609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 669.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chand Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh C Gupta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Garg
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anurag Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shruti Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen ND Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kundan M Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari D Khunteta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Wadhwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Madhu Vij
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SMC Global Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SMC Global Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of SMC Global Securities Ltd. is ₹817.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SMC Global Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SMC Global Securities Ltd. is 8.45 and PB ratio of SMC Global Securities Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SMC Global Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMC Global Securities Ltd. is ₹78.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMC Global Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMC Global Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMC Global Securities Ltd. is ₹90.80 and 52-week low of SMC Global Securities Ltd. is ₹68.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

