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SMC Global Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SMC Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.97 Closed
-1.91₹ -1.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SMC Global Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.23₹81.58
₹78.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.41₹94.79
₹78.97
Open Price
₹81.58
Prev. Close
₹80.51
Volume
5,571

Source: Dion Global

SMC Global Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SMC Global Securities		-1.9911.3518.17-7.5714.7428.2511.65
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SMC Global Securities has gained 14.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SMC Global Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

SMC Global Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SMC Global Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
580.3479.39
1078.9779.18
2077.7677.89
5071.774.12
10068.0972.02
20071.7971.07

Source: Dion Global

SMC Global Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SMC Global Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.71%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SMC Global Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTSMC Global Sec. - Intimation Of Redemption Of Non-Convertible Debenture
Jul 31, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTSMC Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTSMC Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTSMC Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 27, 2026, 04:05 AM IST ISTSMC Global Sec. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details

Source: Dion Global

About SMC Global Securities

SMC Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063609 and registration number is 063609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 968.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subhash Chand Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh C Gupta
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Garg
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anurag Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shruti Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranay Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen ND Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Bhargava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Neeru Abrol
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Sarraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gobind Ram Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SMC Global Securities Share Price

What is the share price of SMC Global Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMC Global Securities is ₹78.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SMC Global Securities?

The SMC Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SMC Global Securities?

The market cap of SMC Global Securities is ₹1,653.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SMC Global Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SMC Global Securities are ₹81.58 and ₹78.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMC Global Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMC Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMC Global Securities is ₹94.79 and 52-week low of SMC Global Securities is ₹54.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SMC Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The SMC Global Securities has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 11.35% for the past month, 18.17% over 3 months, 14.74% over 1 year, 28.25% across 3 years, and 11.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SMC Global Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMC Global Securities are 15.19 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SMC Global Securities News

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