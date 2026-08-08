Here's the live share price of SMC Global Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SMC Global Securities
|-1.99
|11.35
|18.17
|-7.57
|14.74
|28.25
|11.65
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SMC Global Securities has gained 14.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SMC Global Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|80.34
|79.39
|10
|78.97
|79.18
|20
|77.76
|77.89
|50
|71.7
|74.12
|100
|68.09
|72.02
|200
|71.79
|71.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SMC Global Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.71%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 2.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|SMC Global Sec. - Intimation Of Redemption Of Non-Convertible Debenture
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|SMC Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|SMC Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|SMC Global Sec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:05 AM IST IST
|SMC Global Sec. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Source: Dion Global
SMC Global Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC063609 and registration number is 063609. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 968.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMC Global Securities is ₹78.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SMC Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SMC Global Securities is ₹1,653.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SMC Global Securities are ₹81.58 and ₹78.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMC Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMC Global Securities is ₹94.79 and 52-week low of SMC Global Securities is ₹54.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SMC Global Securities has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 11.35% for the past month, 18.17% over 3 months, 14.74% over 1 year, 28.25% across 3 years, and 11.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMC Global Securities are 15.19 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global