What is the share price of SMC Global Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SMC Global Securities is ₹78.97 as on .

What kind of stock is SMC Global Securities? The SMC Global Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SMC Global Securities? The market cap of SMC Global Securities is ₹1,653.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SMC Global Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of SMC Global Securities are ₹81.58 and ₹78.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SMC Global Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SMC Global Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SMC Global Securities is ₹94.79 and 52-week low of SMC Global Securities is ₹54.41 as on .

How has the SMC Global Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The SMC Global Securities has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 11.35% for the past month, 18.17% over 3 months, 14.74% over 1 year, 28.25% across 3 years, and 11.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SMC Global Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SMC Global Securities are 15.19 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global