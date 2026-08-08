Here's the live share price of Smartlink Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Smartlink Holdings
|4.69
|23.77
|44.30
|73.00
|52.64
|7.59
|13.53
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Smartlink Holdings has gained 52.64% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Smartlink Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.83
|218.96
|10
|211.06
|213.91
|20
|200.8
|205.97
|50
|181.1
|187.6
|100
|156.96
|169.91
|200
|144.25
|158.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Smartlink Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Smartlink Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Aug 02, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Smartlink Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Smartlink Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Smartlink Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Smartlink Holdings - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100GA1993PLC001341 and registration number is 001341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smartlink Holdings is ₹216.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smartlink Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Smartlink Holdings is ₹216.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Smartlink Holdings are ₹228.85 and ₹216.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smartlink Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smartlink Holdings is ₹237.45 and 52-week low of Smartlink Holdings is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smartlink Holdings has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 23.77% for the past month, 44.3% over 3 months, 52.64% over 1 year, 7.59% across 3 years, and 13.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings are 13.03 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global