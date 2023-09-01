Follow Us

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹174.55 Closed
1.93.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.50₹176.60
₹174.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.50₹185.70
₹174.55
Open Price
₹174.70
Prev. Close
₹171.30
Volume
18,935

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1176.53
  • R2178.62
  • R3180.63
  • Pivot
    174.52
  • S1172.43
  • S2170.42
  • S3168.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5143.09173.32
  • 10136.95173.3
  • 20132.79172.67
  • 50133.29169.71
  • 100127.57164.21
  • 200133.84156.02

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.17-0.9910.6323.5824.73149.4680.57
1.500.693.9718.931.93100.89168.72
0.93-3.464.6812.95-12.79138.69128.16
4.30-0.158.1247.2143.00367.47273.82
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.35-4.69-7.7411.75-9.494.1323.28
2.713.2935.7756.7344.05171.1049.59
0.60-5.9512.5231.9221.279.31213.38
2.45-6.127.1621.1561.82200.4130.56
1.581.031.6517.1744.50122.891.04
3.5015.7933.4234.1114.0155.52109.33
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.30-0.842.5612.4724.5068.9662.76
1.717.4037.7138.414.96-20.53-64.15
1.31-4.1334.1036.1372.55560.73-17.55
-0.48-5.3312.2745.1342.84100.84268.28
-2.190.7633.6333.1448.4448.4448.44
0.66-1.7427.5632.4924.9129.2988.74
3.52-0.2318.2064.6546.49120.2463.19

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Smartlink Holdings Ltd.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100GA1993PLC001341 and registration number is 001341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K R Naik
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Arati Naik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Rane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Baliga
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K M Gaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhanubhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Smartlink Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Smartlink Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹174.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Smartlink Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is 9.1 and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Smartlink Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹174.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smartlink Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smartlink Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹185.70 and 52-week low of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

