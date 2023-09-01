Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100GA1993PLC001341 and registration number is 001341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹174.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is 9.1 and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹174.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smartlink Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹185.70 and 52-week low of Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.