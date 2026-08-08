What is the share price of Smartlink Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smartlink Holdings is ₹216.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Smartlink Holdings? The Smartlink Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smartlink Holdings? The market cap of Smartlink Holdings is ₹216.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Smartlink Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Smartlink Holdings are ₹228.85 and ₹216.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smartlink Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smartlink Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smartlink Holdings is ₹237.45 and 52-week low of Smartlink Holdings is ₹102.00 as on .

How has the Smartlink Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Smartlink Holdings has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 23.77% for the past month, 44.3% over 3 months, 52.64% over 1 year, 7.59% across 3 years, and 13.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings are 13.03 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global