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Smartlink Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Smartlink Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹216.60 Closed
-5.00₹ -11.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Smartlink Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹216.60₹228.85
₹216.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.00₹237.45
₹216.60
Open Price
₹216.65
Prev. Close
₹228.00
Volume
2,757

Source: Dion Global

Smartlink Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Smartlink Holdings		4.6923.7744.3073.0052.647.5913.53
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Smartlink Holdings has gained 52.64% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Smartlink Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Smartlink Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Smartlink Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.83218.96
10211.06213.91
20200.8205.97
50181.1187.6
100156.96169.91
200144.25158.43

Source: Dion Global

Smartlink Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Smartlink Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Smartlink Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTSmartlink Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Aug 02, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTSmartlink Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 02, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTSmartlink Holdings - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTSmartlink Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSmartlink Holdings - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Smartlink Holdings

Smartlink Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67100GA1993PLC001341 and registration number is 001341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K R Naik
    Executive Chairman
  • Ms. Arati Naik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar Gaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Lakshana Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Vishnu Godbole
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Rane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Smartlink Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Smartlink Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smartlink Holdings is ₹216.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Smartlink Holdings?

The Smartlink Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smartlink Holdings?

The market cap of Smartlink Holdings is ₹216.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Smartlink Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Smartlink Holdings are ₹228.85 and ₹216.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smartlink Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smartlink Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smartlink Holdings is ₹237.45 and 52-week low of Smartlink Holdings is ₹102.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Smartlink Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Smartlink Holdings has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 23.77% for the past month, 44.3% over 3 months, 52.64% over 1 year, 7.59% across 3 years, and 13.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smartlink Holdings are 13.03 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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