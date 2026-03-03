Facebook Pixel Code
Smarten Power Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMARTEN POWER SYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Smarten Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.85 Closed
-2.94₹ -1.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Smarten Power Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.05₹58.25
₹57.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.00₹157.95
₹57.85
Open Price
₹57.00
Prev. Close
₹59.60
Volume
33,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Smarten Power Systems has declined 17.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.74%.

Smarten Power Systems’s current P/E of 8.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Smarten Power Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Smarten Power Systems		2.21-8.32-19.65-39.07-61.74-27.40-17.48
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Smarten Power Systems has declined 61.74% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Smarten Power Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Smarten Power Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Smarten Power Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.5958.77
1058.9459.14
2059.860.46
5065.9465.28
10073.3475.17
20067.340

Smarten Power Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Smarten Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Smarten Power Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Smarten Power Systems fact sheet for more information

About Smarten Power Systems

Smarten Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31401HR2014PLC052897 and registration number is 052897. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tejas Pralhad Karhadkar
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Arun Bhardwaj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Sharma
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Tirath Singh Khaira
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Dutt
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Vijay Karia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Shrivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Smarten Power Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Smarten Power Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smarten Power Systems is ₹57.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Smarten Power Systems?

The Smarten Power Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smarten Power Systems?

The market cap of Smarten Power Systems is ₹109.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Smarten Power Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Smarten Power Systems are ₹58.25 and ₹55.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smarten Power Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smarten Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smarten Power Systems is ₹157.95 and 52-week low of Smarten Power Systems is ₹54.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Smarten Power Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Smarten Power Systems has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -9.33% for the past month, -24.18% over 3 months, -61.74% over 1 year, -27.4% across 3 years, and -17.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smarten Power Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smarten Power Systems are 8.68 and 1.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Smarten Power Systems News

