Here's the live share price of Smarten Power Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Smarten Power Systems has declined 17.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.74%.
Smarten Power Systems’s current P/E of 8.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Smarten Power Systems
|2.21
|-8.32
|-19.65
|-39.07
|-61.74
|-27.40
|-17.48
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Smarten Power Systems has declined 61.74% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Smarten Power Systems has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.59
|58.77
|10
|58.94
|59.14
|20
|59.8
|60.46
|50
|65.94
|65.28
|100
|73.34
|75.17
|200
|67.34
|0
In the latest quarter, Smarten Power Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Smarten Power Systems fact sheet for more information
Smarten Power Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31401HR2014PLC052897 and registration number is 052897. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smarten Power Systems is ₹57.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Smarten Power Systems is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Smarten Power Systems is ₹109.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Smarten Power Systems are ₹58.25 and ₹55.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smarten Power Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smarten Power Systems is ₹157.95 and 52-week low of Smarten Power Systems is ₹54.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Smarten Power Systems has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, -9.33% for the past month, -24.18% over 3 months, -61.74% over 1 year, -27.4% across 3 years, and -17.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smarten Power Systems are 8.68 and 1.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.