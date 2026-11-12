The share of promoters of private sector companies among those listed on the NSE rose to a 3-year high of 41.93% as of September 30, according to primeinfobase.com, an initiative of the PRIME Database Group. The surge comes after promoters’ share was at a 2-year high of 41.34% as of June 30.

Promoters’ share in private sector companies has been on an upward trend in the last two quarters, after falling in an “almost secular” manner from December 31, 2021, when it stood at 45.15%. These private promoters bought shares worth Rs 6,595 crore on a net basis during the quarter, marking their fourth consecutive quarter of net buying.

Promoter buying a positive, say experts

Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database Group, said this is now a continuing telling sign of the market bottoming out. “While promoter selling can be due to a wide variety of reasons, promoter buying is always a positive sign,” Haldea said.

Advertisement

“While the share of ‘Indian’ private promoters had gone down from 36.89% as on December 31, 2021 to 32.21% as on March 31, 2026, the share of ‘foreign’ promoters had gone up marginally from 8.25-8.36% during this period. This has now increased to 32.92 and 9 per cent respectively as on September 30, 2026,” as per the release.

Domestic Mutual Funds Hit 13-Quarter Streak as Ownership Gap With FIIs Halves

The share of domestic mutual funds (MFs) among companies listed on NSE, through which mostly individual investors invest indirectly, reached another all-time high of 11.82% as of September 30, up from 11.58% as of June 30. This marked the 13th consecutive quarter of increase.

Haldea said this is another sign of individual investors being convinced that “mutual funds sahi hai (Mutual Funds are the right option). Despite markets being broadly range-bound over the last couple of years, it will be interesting to see if they continue with the faith and pumping in Rs 30,000 crore on a monthly basis through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).”

FII Ownership Drops to 14-Year Low as Domestic Capital Takes the Wheel

Meanwhile, the share of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has further declined to a 14-year low of 15.57% as of September 30 from 15.91% as of June 30. “MFs have continued to narrow the gap with FIIs with the gap in their share declining by another 58 basis points in the quarter ending September 30, 2026 to reach just 3.75 per cent. The gap has more than halved in the last two years alone from 8.09 per cent as on September 30, 2024,” as per the release.

Haldea said the balance of ownership continues to tilt inward, reinforcing the market’s growing self-reliance with MFs alone set to overtake FIIs in the coming quarters. “This trend started with demonetization in 2016, accelerated during Covid years and has further increased in the last couple of years due to geopolitical issues and valuation concerns of FIIs, amongst others,” he said.

With the rise in the share of MFs and an overall net investment of Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the quarter, the share of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) as a whole, increased to an all-time high of 19.31%.

LIC’s Share Slips to All-Time Low of 3.38%, Yet Remains Largest Asset Manager

This was despite the share of insurance companies falling from 5.18% to 5.05% during the quarter. Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) continued to command a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies, according to the release. LIC’s share, across 273 companies where its holding is more than 1%, decreased to an all-time low of 3.38% as of September 30. Nevertheless, LIC continues to be India’s largest single asset manager with its equity holding being nearly twice the size of the equity holdings of India’s largest Mutual Fund house.

HNIs Raise Stake While Retail Investors Turn Net Sellers of Rs 26,889 Crore

The share of individual investors, both retail and high net worth individuals (HNIs), increased to 9.50% from 9.46% in June. While the share of retail investors decreased to 7.32%, the share of HNI investors increased to 2.19%during the quarter. Individual investors were net sellers to the tune of Rs 26,889 crore during the quarter.

“…for years, FIIs had been the largest non-promoter shareholder category in the Indian market with their investment decisions having a huge bearing on the overall direction of the market. This is no longer the case. DIIs along with Retail & HNIs have played a strong countervailing role with their combined share reaching an all-time high of 28.81% per cent as on September 30, 2026,” Haldea said.

21 NSE Stocks See Simultaneous Buying by Promoters, FIIs, and DIIs

That said, there are some other interesting developments. There were a total of 21 companies in which promoters, FIIs and DIIs all increased their stake during the quarter. These include Cupid, Thangamayil Jewellery, and Apollo Pipes, among others.

Market observers highlighted that ownership continues to reinforce the market’s growing self-reliance. They believe that promoter buying is a positive development.