Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Smart Finsec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC063562 and registration number is 063562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹22.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Smart Finsec Ltd. is 20.06 and PB ratio of Smart Finsec Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smart Finsec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹8.98 and 52-week low of Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹5.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.