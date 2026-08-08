What is the share price of Smart Finsec? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smart Finsec is ₹8.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Smart Finsec? The Smart Finsec is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smart Finsec? The market cap of Smart Finsec is ₹24.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Smart Finsec? Today’s highest and lowest price of Smart Finsec are ₹8.40 and ₹7.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smart Finsec? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smart Finsec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smart Finsec is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Smart Finsec is ₹6.30 as on .

How has the Smart Finsec performed historically in terms of returns? The Smart Finsec has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 0.37% for the past month, -5.01% over 3 months, -35.98% over 1 year, 1.74% across 3 years, and 6.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smart Finsec? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smart Finsec are 25.04 and 1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global