Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Smart Finsec Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMART FINSEC

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Smart Finsec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.15 Closed
0.37₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Smart Finsec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.96₹8.40
₹8.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.30₹13.90
₹8.15
Open Price
₹8.12
Prev. Close
₹8.12
Volume
15,075

Source: Dion Global

Smart Finsec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Smart Finsec		5.710.37-5.011.24-35.981.746.57
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Smart Finsec has declined 35.98% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Smart Finsec has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Smart Finsec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Smart Finsec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.827.98
107.797.92
207.947.95
508.138.08
1008.148.25
2008.498.92

Source: Dion Global

Smart Finsec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Smart Finsec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Smart Finsec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTSmart Finsec - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSmart Finsec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTSmart Finsec - Intimation For Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Under Regulation 23 Of The SEBI (
May 26, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTSmart Finsec - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026
May 26, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTSmart Finsec - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Smart Finsec

Smart Finsec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC063562 and registration number is 063562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Khera
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachit Khera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vimmi Sachdev
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Parul Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Smart Finsec Share Price

What is the share price of Smart Finsec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smart Finsec is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Smart Finsec?

The Smart Finsec is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smart Finsec?

The market cap of Smart Finsec is ₹24.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Smart Finsec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Smart Finsec are ₹8.40 and ₹7.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smart Finsec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smart Finsec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smart Finsec is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Smart Finsec is ₹6.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Smart Finsec performed historically in terms of returns?

The Smart Finsec has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 0.37% for the past month, -5.01% over 3 months, -35.98% over 1 year, 1.74% across 3 years, and 6.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smart Finsec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smart Finsec are 25.04 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Smart Finsec News

More Smart Finsec News
Market Pulse