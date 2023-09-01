Follow Us

SMART FINSEC LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.43 Closed
1.230.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Smart Finsec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.32₹7.58
₹7.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.01₹8.98
₹7.43
Open Price
₹7.58
Prev. Close
₹7.34
Volume
10,607

Smart Finsec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.57
  • R27.7
  • R37.83
  • Pivot
    7.44
  • S17.31
  • S27.18
  • S37.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.177.42
  • 107.297.46
  • 207.357.51
  • 507.467.51
  • 1007.597.43
  • 2007.797.38

Smart Finsec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.23-4.382.207.840.2761.7040.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Smart Finsec Ltd. Share Holdings

Smart Finsec Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Smart Finsec Ltd.

Smart Finsec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC063562 and registration number is 063562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Khera
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachit Khera
    Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Chaturvedi
    Director
  • Ms. Parul Pathak
    Director
  • Mrs. Vimmi Sachdev
    Director

FAQs on Smart Finsec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Smart Finsec Ltd.?

The market cap of Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹22.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Smart Finsec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Smart Finsec Ltd. is 20.06 and PB ratio of Smart Finsec Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Smart Finsec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹7.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smart Finsec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smart Finsec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹8.98 and 52-week low of Smart Finsec Ltd. is ₹5.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

