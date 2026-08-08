Here's the live share price of Smart Finsec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Smart Finsec
|5.71
|0.37
|-5.01
|1.24
|-35.98
|1.74
|6.57
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Smart Finsec has declined 35.98% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Smart Finsec has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.82
|7.98
|10
|7.79
|7.92
|20
|7.94
|7.95
|50
|8.13
|8.08
|100
|8.14
|8.25
|200
|8.49
|8.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Smart Finsec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Smart Finsec - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Smart Finsec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Smart Finsec - Intimation For Non-Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Under Regulation 23 Of The SEBI (
|May 26, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Smart Finsec - Corrigendum To The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Smart Finsec - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Smart Finsec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC063562 and registration number is 063562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smart Finsec is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smart Finsec is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Smart Finsec is ₹24.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Smart Finsec are ₹8.40 and ₹7.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smart Finsec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smart Finsec is ₹13.90 and 52-week low of Smart Finsec is ₹6.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Smart Finsec has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, 0.37% for the past month, -5.01% over 3 months, -35.98% over 1 year, 1.74% across 3 years, and 6.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smart Finsec are 25.04 and 1.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global