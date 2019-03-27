Smallcap guru Shankar Sharma shares major investment tip after Masayoshi Son’s missed Amazon stake buy

Masayoshi Son offered to pay 0 million for a 30% stake in the firm, while Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos was insistent on 0 million. (Image: Reuters)

After Softbank’s founder said that he missed picking up a considerable stake in e-commerce giant Amazon due to lack of money, ace smallcap investor Shankar Sharma noted that this is one of the major mistakes in the world of investing. “Rather than view investing as an all or nothing game, even if valuation is a tad higher, foot in the door works,” Shankar Sharma said in a tweet.

Shankar Sharma’s comments come after Masayoshi Son, widely known his early investment in China’s top e-commerce company, missed out picking up a stake in Jeff Bezos-run Amazon Inc due to a shortfall of just about $30 million. Interestingly, Masayoshi Son offered to pay $100 million for a 30% stake in the firm, while Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos was insistent on $130 million. Interestingly, Son thought the stock wasn’t worth it; he just didn’t have the money.

“We were laughing about it when I met him again recently,” Son said, while speaking at Milken Institute conference in Tokyo. He rued that it was a big mistake that he couldn’t make the investment. “I just didn’t have enough cash. But my image, my vision was right,” he added. Notably, Amazon’s market capitalization is now more than $860 billion, implying that his stake would be worth about $260 billion. Notably, SoftBank’s stake in China’s Alibaba Group Holding is now worth 14.5 trillion yen ($132 billion), according to Bloomberg.

When a user said that Son should have purchased a stake worth $100 million, even if it doesn’t total up to 30%, Sharma agreed and said that it’s important to get your foot into the door. “You can buy for whatever cash you have. That’s the foot in the door point I am asking,” Sharma said on twitter.