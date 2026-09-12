What is the share price of Smaart Tech Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smaart Tech Services is ₹125.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Smaart Tech Services? The Smaart Tech Services is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smaart Tech Services? The market cap of Smaart Tech Services is ₹324.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Smaart Tech Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Smaart Tech Services are ₹125.25 and ₹125.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smaart Tech Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smaart Tech Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smaart Tech Services is ₹125.25 and 52-week low of Smaart Tech Services is ₹36.00 as on .

How has the Smaart Tech Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Smaart Tech Services has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 3.99% for the past month, 8.58% over 3 months, 123.06% over 1 year, 32.95% across 3 years, and 20.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smaart Tech Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smaart Tech Services are -13.11 and -2.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global