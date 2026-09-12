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Smaart Tech Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMAART TECH SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Smaart Tech Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹125.25 Closed
0.97₹ 1.20
As on Sep 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Smaart Tech Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.25₹125.25
₹125.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹125.25
₹125.25
Open Price
₹125.25
Prev. Close
₹124.05
Volume
13,834

Source: Dion Global

Smaart Tech Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharp India		03.998.58178.21123.0632.9520.62
LG Electronics India		-0.084.667.842.95-2.97-1.00-0.60
Dixon Technologies (India)		-5.28-3.6918.8427.18-25.1637.6425.67
Havells India		-3.56-12.22-1.42-18.46-29.14-8.29-5.10
Voltas		-0.47-9.25-8.79-20.90-16.598.68-0.82
PG Electroplast		-2.81-11.5318.65-0.99-4.4544.0371.31
Avalon Technologies		3.7917.6844.44141.54137.2355.6241.82
Whirlpool of India		-6.41-3.79-0.73-14.39-42.58-23.40-19.76
Electronics Mart India		8.732.3586.51102.1323.2311.0617.53
Symphony		1.99-7.70-10.54-27.91-37.22-13.18-9.92
HPL Electric & Power		-4.07-10.46-14.28-9.60-38.218.5632.78
EPACK Durables		-1.88-18.21-16.50-29.96-51.03-3.65-2.21
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		-6.455.5057.5857.50-2.2925.8135.08
IKIO Technologies		5.5510.1349.2967.690.25-15.89-11.08
Shree Refrigerations		-4.6724.7638.13111.9192.5931.6617.94
Onida Electronics		-6.52-15.92-9.1629.0612.1410.9416.83
CWD		-1.79-1.085.080.981.2131.1653.72
Elin Electronics		-4.25-3.39-10.41-24.22-58.34-19.26-16.73
BPL		-5.20-12.46-8.19-9.12-43.87-14.07-5.97
Calcom Vision		1.23-11.40-6.90-13.96-31.74-22.0413.69

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharp India has gained 123.06% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-2.97%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-25.16%), Havells India (-29.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp India has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-0.60%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (25.67%).

Smaart Tech Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Smaart Tech Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.85123.2
10121.08120.88
20116.32115.04
5093.7996.91
10068.1679.43
20058.3967.16

Source: Dion Global

Smaart Tech Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Smaart Tech Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Smaart Tech Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Sep 11, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSmaart Tech Services - Intimation Of BSE Ltd Approval For Change In Name
Sep 05, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTSharp India - BSE Intimation 05 09 2026
Sep 05, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTSharp India - Book Closure For 41St Annual General Meeting
Sep 05, 2026, 04:07 PM IST ISTSharp India - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting
Sep 05, 2026, 04:05 PM IST ISTSharp India - 41St Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Smaart Tech Services

Sharp India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36759MH1985PLC036759 and registration number is 036759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Makarand Date
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nachiket Deo
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Lakhe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Bhagwat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naoki Hatayama
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shoki Tano
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Smaart Tech Services Share Price

What is the share price of Smaart Tech Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smaart Tech Services is ₹125.25 as on Sep 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Smaart Tech Services?

The Smaart Tech Services is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smaart Tech Services?

The market cap of Smaart Tech Services is ₹324.95 Cr as on Sep 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Smaart Tech Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Smaart Tech Services are ₹125.25 and ₹125.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smaart Tech Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smaart Tech Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smaart Tech Services is ₹125.25 and 52-week low of Smaart Tech Services is ₹36.00 as on Sep 07, 2026.

How has the Smaart Tech Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Smaart Tech Services has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 3.99% for the past month, 8.58% over 3 months, 123.06% over 1 year, 32.95% across 3 years, and 20.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smaart Tech Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smaart Tech Services are -13.11 and -2.21 on Sep 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Smaart Tech Services News

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