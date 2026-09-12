Here's the live share price of Smaart Tech Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharp India
|0
|3.99
|8.58
|178.21
|123.06
|32.95
|20.62
|LG Electronics India
|-0.08
|4.66
|7.84
|2.95
|-2.97
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|-5.28
|-3.69
|18.84
|27.18
|-25.16
|37.64
|25.67
|Havells India
|-3.56
|-12.22
|-1.42
|-18.46
|-29.14
|-8.29
|-5.10
|Voltas
|-0.47
|-9.25
|-8.79
|-20.90
|-16.59
|8.68
|-0.82
|PG Electroplast
|-2.81
|-11.53
|18.65
|-0.99
|-4.45
|44.03
|71.31
|Avalon Technologies
|3.79
|17.68
|44.44
|141.54
|137.23
|55.62
|41.82
|Whirlpool of India
|-6.41
|-3.79
|-0.73
|-14.39
|-42.58
|-23.40
|-19.76
|Electronics Mart India
|8.73
|2.35
|86.51
|102.13
|23.23
|11.06
|17.53
|Symphony
|1.99
|-7.70
|-10.54
|-27.91
|-37.22
|-13.18
|-9.92
|HPL Electric & Power
|-4.07
|-10.46
|-14.28
|-9.60
|-38.21
|8.56
|32.78
|EPACK Durables
|-1.88
|-18.21
|-16.50
|-29.96
|-51.03
|-3.65
|-2.21
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|-6.45
|5.50
|57.58
|57.50
|-2.29
|25.81
|35.08
|IKIO Technologies
|5.55
|10.13
|49.29
|67.69
|0.25
|-15.89
|-11.08
|Shree Refrigerations
|-4.67
|24.76
|38.13
|111.91
|92.59
|31.66
|17.94
|Onida Electronics
|-6.52
|-15.92
|-9.16
|29.06
|12.14
|10.94
|16.83
|CWD
|-1.79
|-1.08
|5.08
|0.98
|1.21
|31.16
|53.72
|Elin Electronics
|-4.25
|-3.39
|-10.41
|-24.22
|-58.34
|-19.26
|-16.73
|BPL
|-5.20
|-12.46
|-8.19
|-9.12
|-43.87
|-14.07
|-5.97
|Calcom Vision
|1.23
|-11.40
|-6.90
|-13.96
|-31.74
|-22.04
|13.69
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharp India has gained 123.06% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-2.97%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-25.16%), Havells India (-29.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp India has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-0.60%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (25.67%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.85
|123.2
|10
|121.08
|120.88
|20
|116.32
|115.04
|50
|93.79
|96.91
|100
|68.16
|79.43
|200
|58.39
|67.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Smaart Tech Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Sep 11, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Smaart Tech Services - Intimation Of BSE Ltd Approval For Change In Name
|Sep 05, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - BSE Intimation 05 09 2026
|Sep 05, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - Book Closure For 41St Annual General Meeting
|Sep 05, 2026, 04:07 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting
|Sep 05, 2026, 04:05 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - 41St Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sharp India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36759MH1985PLC036759 and registration number is 036759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smaart Tech Services is ₹125.25 as on Sep 07, 2026.
The Smaart Tech Services is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Smaart Tech Services is ₹324.95 Cr as on Sep 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Smaart Tech Services are ₹125.25 and ₹125.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smaart Tech Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smaart Tech Services is ₹125.25 and 52-week low of Smaart Tech Services is ₹36.00 as on Sep 07, 2026.
The Smaart Tech Services has shown returns of 0.97% over the past day, 3.99% for the past month, 8.58% over 3 months, 123.06% over 1 year, 32.95% across 3 years, and 20.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smaart Tech Services are -13.11 and -2.21 on Sep 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global