Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SM AUTO STAMPING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.75 Closed
-0.56-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.75₹45.00
₹44.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.35₹56.99
₹44.75
Open Price
₹45.00
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
8,000

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.92
  • R245.08
  • R345.17
  • Pivot
    44.83
  • S144.67
  • S244.58
  • S344.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.8244.02
  • 1042.9644.54
  • 2034.8744.83
  • 5024.0442.07
  • 10015.7434.87
  • 2007.870

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.560.565.3247.93143.87269.83148.61
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
8.931.2436.6358.6052.15334.96103.89
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Share Holdings

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
17 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
28 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend

About SM Auto Stamping Ltd.

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH2006PLC163789 and registration number is 163789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukund Narayan Kulkarni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Gunwant Fegde
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Alka Mukund Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayant Suresh Fegde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunilkumar Dayama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Pathak
    Independent Director

FAQs on SM Auto Stamping Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SM Auto Stamping Ltd.?

The market cap of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹63.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SM Auto Stamping Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SM Auto Stamping Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹44.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SM Auto Stamping Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SM Auto Stamping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹56.99 and 52-week low of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data