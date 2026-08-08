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SM Auto Stamping Share Price

NSE
BSE

SM AUTO STAMPING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of SM Auto Stamping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.03 Closed
-9.97₹ -2.33
As on Jul 22, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SM Auto Stamping Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.03₹21.03
₹21.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.05₹34.50
₹21.03
Open Price
₹21.03
Prev. Close
₹23.36
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

SM Auto Stamping Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SM Auto Stamping		-9.97-19.12-24.846.91-33.24-22.047.50
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SM Auto Stamping has declined 33.24% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, SM Auto Stamping has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

SM Auto Stamping Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SM Auto Stamping Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.4723.54
1024.0724.1
2024.2424.37
5023.6524.91
10026.7626.99
20032.5231.11

Source: Dion Global

SM Auto Stamping Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SM Auto Stamping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SM Auto Stamping Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:01 PM IST ISTSM Auto Stamping - Intimation Of 20Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
Aug 05, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTSM Auto Stamping - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 05Th August, 2026 Under Regulation 30(6) Of SEBI
Jul 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTSM Auto Stamping - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
Jul 08, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTSM Auto Stamping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:30 AM IST ISTSM Auto Stamping - Audited Financial Result For Financial Year 2025 - 2026

Source: Dion Global

About SM Auto Stamping

SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH2006PLC163789 and registration number is 163789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukund Narayan Kulkarni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Gunwant Fegde
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Alka Mukund Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayant Suresh Fegde
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunilkumar Satyanarain Dayama
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Ramchandra Bhargave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SM Auto Stamping Share Price

What is the share price of SM Auto Stamping?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SM Auto Stamping is ₹21.03 as on Jul 22, 2026.

What kind of stock is SM Auto Stamping?

The SM Auto Stamping is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SM Auto Stamping?

The market cap of SM Auto Stamping is ₹28.79 Cr as on Jul 22, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SM Auto Stamping?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SM Auto Stamping are ₹21.03 and ₹21.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SM Auto Stamping?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SM Auto Stamping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SM Auto Stamping is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of SM Auto Stamping is ₹15.05 as on Jul 22, 2026.

How has the SM Auto Stamping performed historically in terms of returns?

The SM Auto Stamping has shown returns of -9.97% over the past day, -19.12% for the past month, -24.84% over 3 months, -33.24% over 1 year, -22.04% across 3 years, and 7.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping are 10.35 and 1.11 on Jul 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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