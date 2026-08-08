What is the share price of SM Auto Stamping? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SM Auto Stamping is ₹21.03 as on .

What kind of stock is SM Auto Stamping? The SM Auto Stamping is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SM Auto Stamping? The market cap of SM Auto Stamping is ₹28.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SM Auto Stamping? Today’s highest and lowest price of SM Auto Stamping are ₹21.03 and ₹21.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SM Auto Stamping? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SM Auto Stamping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SM Auto Stamping is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of SM Auto Stamping is ₹15.05 as on .

How has the SM Auto Stamping performed historically in terms of returns? The SM Auto Stamping has shown returns of -9.97% over the past day, -19.12% for the past month, -24.84% over 3 months, -33.24% over 1 year, -22.04% across 3 years, and 7.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping are 10.35 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global