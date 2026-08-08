Here's the live share price of SM Auto Stamping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SM Auto Stamping
|-9.97
|-19.12
|-24.84
|6.91
|-33.24
|-22.04
|7.50
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SM Auto Stamping has declined 33.24% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, SM Auto Stamping has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.47
|23.54
|10
|24.07
|24.1
|20
|24.24
|24.37
|50
|23.65
|24.91
|100
|26.76
|26.99
|200
|32.52
|31.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SM Auto Stamping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:01 PM IST IST
|SM Auto Stamping - Intimation Of 20Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|SM Auto Stamping - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 05Th August, 2026 Under Regulation 30(6) Of SEBI
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|SM Auto Stamping - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|SM Auto Stamping - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:30 AM IST IST
|SM Auto Stamping - Audited Financial Result For Financial Year 2025 - 2026
Source: Dion Global
SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH2006PLC163789 and registration number is 163789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SM Auto Stamping is ₹21.03 as on Jul 22, 2026.
The SM Auto Stamping is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SM Auto Stamping is ₹28.79 Cr as on Jul 22, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SM Auto Stamping are ₹21.03 and ₹21.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SM Auto Stamping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SM Auto Stamping is ₹34.50 and 52-week low of SM Auto Stamping is ₹15.05 as on Jul 22, 2026.
The SM Auto Stamping has shown returns of -9.97% over the past day, -19.12% for the past month, -24.84% over 3 months, -33.24% over 1 year, -22.04% across 3 years, and 7.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping are 10.35 and 1.11 on Jul 22, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global