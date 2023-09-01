Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|17 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|28 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109MH2006PLC163789 and registration number is 163789. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹63.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹44.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SM Auto Stamping Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹56.99 and 52-week low of SM Auto Stamping Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.